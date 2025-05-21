Rep. Cliff Bentz announces ‘Tele town hall’ set for Wednesday night Published 8:51 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Congressman represents sprawling 2nd District, which includes parts of Central Oregon

Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, will hold a “Tele town hall” Wednesday night, his office said Wednesday morning.

“There is a lot going on in the federal government this month” Bentz said in an email. He represents the 2nd District that encompasses Eastern Oregon and also Jackson and Josephine counties. “I’m hosting a Tele-Town Hall to hear from you and to answer your questions about what we’re working on in Congress.”

Bentz has held several in-person town halls in Eastern Oregon since President Donald Trump took office, but none in Central Oregon. The Eastern Oregon town halls were marked by sometimes heated exchanges with constituents, including one in La Grande Feb. 19 where Bentz said, “If you just came here to yell, I can leave.”

Wednesday’s Tele town hall is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

People can sign up at Bentz.house.gov/live

“I look forward to answering your questions,” Bentz said in the email. “Let me know if you plan to join in.”