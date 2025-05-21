Vote: Nominees for Athlete of the Week (May 12-17) Published 9:50 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Here are the candidates for The Bulletin’s Athletes of the Week for May 12-17 as nominated by local coaches and The Bulletin sports staff.

Read about nominees and cast your vote for one male athlete and one female athlete at bendbulletin.com/sports.

Girls

Kate Bonetto, Summit tennis: The sophomore repeated as the Intermountain Conference singles tennis champion on May 17. Bonetto won all four of her matches in straight sets and only gave up two points in the tournament.

Sami Ramos, Crook County tennis: Ramos won all five matches to claim the singles title as the No. 2 seed at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 championships on May 17. In the championship match, the senior beat teammate Callie Winebarger in straight sets.

Blaire Eckman, Mountain View softball: In Mountain View’s 11-6 upset win over No. 1 Ridgeview on May 14, the freshman pitcher threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs while striking out five batters. At the plate Eckman drove in two runs off of one hit.

Boys

Aiden Cruz, Caldera tennis: For the second year in a row, Cruz won the singles title at the IMC tennis championships on May 17. The senior won each of his first three matches 6-0, 6-0 before winning the title match 7-5, 6-4.

Victor Covarrubias, Crook County tennis: As the No. 3 seed in the 4A Special District 4 championships, Covarrubias walked away as the tournament’s champion on May 17. In the semifinals, Covarrubias pulled an upset over No. 2 Shalom Mendoza of Riverside (2-6, 6-1, 6-3).

Brady Kennedy, Mountain View baseball: In Mountain View’s series win over Bend High, the senior went 8 for 11 at the plate, including a 4-for-4 outing in which he drove in three runs in the Cougars’ 10-7 win on May 14.