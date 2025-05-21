Where to find live music in Central Oregon May 22-28: The War and Treaty Published 11:11 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 5

Thursday 5/22

Them N J: The group will play covers and originals; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Brogan Woodburn: A versatile jazz guitarist who blends classic standards, original compositions and free-form improvisations; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

Amargoso, Mari & The Dream & Social Creaturez: The local indie rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Jared McComas: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Shine: The local acoustic trio will perform; 7:30 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Unit #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

The War and Treaty: The husband-and-wife duo will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $59 (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Friday 5/23

Bend Brews & Beyond Welcome Party: Arthur Buezo and That 90s Band will perform; 5 p.m.; entry with proof of tickets to BB&B; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Music with Popcorn Trio: The local trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; vrcvet.com or 541-236-5426.

Arthur Buezo & Guests: The Oregon-based, one-man band will perform; 6 p.m.; $12 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Trey Lewis Live: The country singer will perform; 6 p.m.; The Cross-Eyed Cricket Watering Hole, 20565 NE Brinson Blvd., Bend; thecrosseyedcricketbend.com.

Andy Armer’s Groove School: The blues group will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; WildWood, 550 SW Industrial Way, Unit #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com.

Terrapin Flyer: The Grateful Dead-tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; $25 online, $35 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Brother Gabe Trio: The local musician and concert promoter will perform; 8-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Unit #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Olivia Harms: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 8:30 p.m.; Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge, 225 SW Century Drive, Unit #1052, Bend; hawkeyeandhuckleberrylounge.com.

DJ Dance Party with TRUNORTH: The DJ will play beats from soul to funk; 9 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Unit #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Saturday 5/24

Saturday Jazz Sessions: The Michelle Van Handel Quartet will perform jazz standards and vocals; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Rustmouth: The local blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite 140, Bend; thealeapothecary.com or 541-797-6265.

Use’ta Do at McKenzie General Store: The Central Oregon roots-country and bluegrass band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Larkspur Stand: The Central Oregon country blues, folk and bluegrass band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; WildWood, 550 SW Industrial Way, Unit #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com.

Taylor Kingman, Darrin Hacquard & Kate Turner: The singer-songwriters will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Johnny Sidney Davis, Trevor Hanks and Two Piece Face: The local musicians and singer-songwriters will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online, $25 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Thoughtbox with ZORB: The local three-piece alternative rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Unit #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Sagebrush Rock: The local band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

DJ Dance Party with TRUNORTH: The DJ will play beats from soul to funk; 9 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Unit #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Sunday 5/25

Bill Keale: The singer-songwriter will perform Hawaiian music, slack key guitar, pop and folk; 5-7 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Open Mic Night: Hone in on your craft in a safe and supportive sharing environment; 5-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Sting: The English musician, activist and actor will perform two nights; 7 p.m.; $184 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Israel Vibration, Duane Stephenson & Roots Radics: The Jamaican roots trio will perform; 8 p.m.; $40 online; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Monday 5/26

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Open Mic: Sign up at 6:30 p.m., all performance types and ages are welcome to attend and perform, eligible to audition for future Bend Comedy show, five minutes spoken or two songs of stage time; 7-9 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; bendcomedy.com or 541-633-7821.

Sting: The English musician, activist and actor will perform two nights; 7 p.m.; $184 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Bluegrass Collective Mondays: Every Monday night at Silver Moon Brewing catch live bluegrass music; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Bella Cooper: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Travis Ehrenstrom & Travis Ehrenstrom Band: The local musician will perform; 7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-639-4776.

Tuesday 5/27

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

The Wailin’ Jennys: The trio from Winnipeg, Manitoba will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $44 (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Wednesday 5/28

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Khruangbin: The trio from Houston will perform; 7 p.m.; $78 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Five Pint Mary: The local Celtic rock group will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.