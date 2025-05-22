Published 11:02 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Lawmakers in Salem have OK’d changes to Oregon’s first-in-the-nation Bootle Bill, in an effort to curb drug use and othe problems at deposit redemption sites across the state.

First passed in 1971, Oregon was the first state in the nation to require a refundable deposit on beverage containers to reduce litter and promote recycling. Oregonians pay a 10-cent deposit when they buy canned or bottled beverages, such as water or soft drinks. That fee can be redeemed by returning the empty bottles to redemption sites — either at grocery and convenience stores or at specialized BottleDrop locations across the state.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Oregon House approved a bill that would allow certain businesses to limit container returns to between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The bill also grants the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission the power to approve so-called “alternative access” redemption centers for people in large urban areas who redeem high volumes of containers on a regular basis. These alternative centers would be run by nonprofit organizations and could accept up to 350 containers per person per day.

The Oregon Bottle Bill was meant to encourage recycling, but it had the unintended side effect of becoming a financial necessity for some of the state’s least fortunate, including people experiencing homelessness. This has led to problems in the last few years where some urban areas have complained about drug use and homeless camps outside bottle deposit centers. By law, stores and redemption sites must accept returns during business hours, which has led to uncomfortable late-night encounters for some 24/7 businesses or late-night convenience stores, proponents say.

The bill was passed by the House and Senate and now heads to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk for signing.