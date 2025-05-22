Carol Jeanne Houck Andrews May 12, 2025

Published 6:30 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Carol Jeanne Houck Andrews passed peacefully on May 12, 2025 at St. Charles Hospital in Bend. She lived 100 wonderful years. She was born to Ambrose Houck and Alice Horton Houck and was the youngest of eight children and the first to actually be born in a hospital. She married John Pershing Andrews February 9, 1945. She is preceded in death by her husband and her second child John David. Persh and Carol had five children: Carol Elaine Randall (Rick) of Rancho Murieta CA; John David of Cottage Grove OR (deceased); Mary Patricia Fisher (John) of Redmond OR; Leslie Jeanne Weigand (Craig) of Madras OR; Joseph Paul Andrews (Sonya) of Kalispell MT. She had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Persh and Carol lived and raised their family in Central Oregon including Bend, Sisters, Redmond and Madras. She attended St. Francis School and worked at The Pine Tavern Inn as a teenager. She was always very involved in her community.

Carol was an accomplished singer and pianist. She spent many years volunteering, directing the choirs of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Redmond and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Madras. She was involved with many students from the Redmond Union High School band, accompanying them with their solo performances. She also volunteered at the Madras Nursing Home directing weekly sing-alongs. She was active in the Juniper Book Club in Redmond and was an avid Bridgeplayer. She was a wonderful seamstress, cook and preserved much food from their apple orchard and prolific garden. She enjoyed playing golf as well. Her most treasured saying was “God, protect my people.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date.