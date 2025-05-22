Column: Appreciate the sherif, request his resignation Published 11:59 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

We can both appreciate an elected official and, simultaneously, know that they can’t continue to serve. Ten years ago, John Kitzhaber resigned shortly after being sworn in for a 4th term as Oregon’s Governor. Parts of Kitzhaber’s story provide useful insights as the people of Deschutes County seek a path forward after revelations about past dishonest testimony under oath by now Sheriff Kent van der Kamp about his educational background.

Kitzhaber accomplished great things as Governor — from salmon recovery to overhauling our health care system to land conservation and more. But he made a mistake which made it impossible for him to continue to serve. At that moment, we could both appreciate the Governor’s many accomplishments and still want him to resign to spare our State a long distracting scandal.

Candidate and now Sheriff van der Kamp deserves our appreciation for many things. Former Sheriff Nelson was a toxic leader who ruled the Sheriff’s Office through fear and intimidation. Staff were so afraid of Nelson’s retribution that almost no one had the courage to run against him and his chosen successor in 2024. Van der Kamp was brave enough to do so. When van der Kamp stepped up to run, the members of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Employee’s Association found hope that someone might deliver them from Nelson’s rule and voted by an overwhelming margin to endorse van der Kamp. Immediately after van der Kamp won the election, morale at the Sheriff’s Office surged and so did employee recruitment.

Van der Kamp has also been a pro-active and disciplined fiscal leader. Sheriff Nelson cut taxes at a time when the Sheriff’s Office really needed the revenue and then raised taxes by three times as much just a few years later when the Office was on the edge of a fiscal cliff. Nelson’s own poor personnel decisions resulted in lawsuits alleging wrongful termination, gender-related discrimination and harassment, tampering with internal investigations, and retaliation. In aggregate, the legal penalties, settlement fees, and other costs of litigation that Nelson inspired cost $2.9 million.

Even as Nelson turned away needed tax revenue and racked up legal expenses, he showed up each of the last 4 years to County Budget Committee meetings complaining that the $55 million generated by the Sheriff’s Office taxing districts didn’t produce enough revenue and demanding that other County revenue streams bail him out.

But last week, Sheriff van der Kamp delivered a thoughtful, balanced budget to the Budget Committee that was swiftly and smoothly approved. He worked with his team and with County Finance staff to understand the resources he had to work with, the commitments and required expenditures of the Sheriff’s Office, and where efficiencies could be implemented. Van der Kamp has helped the Sheriff’s Office to live within its means and was even able to add 20 more deputies for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Kent van der Kamp has helped Deschutes County turn the page on a very problematic leader. We now have a window of opportunity to reclaim the culture of the Sheriff’s Office – for service, integrity, team work, and merit. But while Sheriff van der Kamp has helped the Sheriff’s Office on its journey to a new promised land, completing the journey may require that he stays behind.

The opportunity to establish a new culture at the Sheriff’s Office will require that van der Kamp can recognize what Sheriff Nelson could not – that the Sheriff is not above the law. In this moment, Sheriff van der Kamp can put concern for his team first and demonstrate integrity and an understanding that the rules apply to him too. By doing so, van der Kamp can distinguish himself from his predecessor and finish turning the page on Sheriff Nelson.

Then we can fully appreciate van der Kamp for restoring morale, integrity, care for others, and fiscal responsibility to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

— Phil Chang is a Deschutes County Commissioner.