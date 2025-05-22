Culture and art receives boost from Visit Bend Published 11:08 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Visit Bend is awarding $300,000 in grants to 20 organizations to enhance Bend’s art and cultural scene, according to the destination marketing agency’s statement.

The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, which was started 10 years ago, uses transient room tax dollars to support culture and art in the community. A commission reviewed 28 proposals.

The grants have been awarded to :

1988 Entertainment LLC for Volcanic Arts, $23,000

Art Sprouts Inc. for the Ukrainian Alliance of Central Oregon, cultural nexus project, $14,000

BendFilm for the Bend Film Festival , $31,000

Blue Moon Media LLC, for Beertown Comedy, $8,000

Cascade Relays Foundation for the TEDxBend, $8,000

Central Oregon Center for the Arts, site evaluation analysis, $10,000

Central Oregon Latin Festival for the Central Oregon Taco Fest, $13,000

High Desert Museum for the Volcanoes Exhibit, $33,0000

La Bon Burlesque, Murder-Mystery Series, $9,000