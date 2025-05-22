Culture and art receives boost from Visit Bend
Published 11:08 am Thursday, May 22, 2025
Visit Bend is awarding $300,000 in grants to 20 organizations to enhance Bend’s art and cultural scene, according to the destination marketing agency’s statement.
The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, which was started 10 years ago, uses transient room tax dollars to support culture and art in the community. A commission reviewed 28 proposals.
The grants have been awarded to :
- 1988 Entertainment LLC for Volcanic Arts, $23,000
- Art Sprouts Inc. for the Ukrainian Alliance of Central Oregon, cultural nexus project, $14,000
- BendFilm for the Bend Film Festival , $31,000
- Blue Moon Media LLC, for Beertown Comedy, $8,000
- Cascade Relays Foundation for the TEDxBend, $8,000
- Central Oregon Center for the Arts, site evaluation analysis, $10,000
- Central Oregon Latin Festival for the Central Oregon Taco Fest, $13,000
- High Desert Museum for the Volcanoes Exhibit, $33,0000
- La Bon Burlesque, Murder-Mystery Series, $9,000