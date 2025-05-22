Elmer’s Restaurant returns to Bend in the former Shari’s site Published 10:12 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Pacific Northwest restaurant chain, Elmer’s Breakfast, will return to Central Oregon late this summer or early fall in the former home of Shari’s Cafe & Pies near the Bend River Promenade.

Elmers, with nearly 30 locations in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California and Arizona, is famous for its buttermilk pancakes. The restaurant franchise chain had been in Bend from 1966 to 1986, when it closed.

“I know that much has changed in Bend — and with Elmer’s — since that time,” said Jill Ramos, Elmer’s vice president. “Over the last 40 years, Central Oregonians have enjoyed Elmer’s when traveling around the Pacific Northwest. Our team is looking forward to being able to welcome the Bend community every day, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

The franchise has applied for a business license with the city, said Jacob Larsen, city of Bend communications manager. The business model is built upon providing locally sourced food and good service, according to the company.

Founded in 1960 by Walt Elmer, the restaurant chain is best known for its buttermilk pancakes and comfort food, according to the company.