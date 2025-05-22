Explore calendar May 24-30: Native Bee Walk Published 3:36 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

1 of 2

Saturday 5/24

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9-11:30 a.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunday 5/25

Backpacking Food Workshop: Learn how to make lightweight, nutritious and delicious backpacking meals, tailored to your taste; 9-10:30 a.m.; $42 Includes three take-home backpacking meals; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-382-4080.

Riverbank Remedies — A Guided Herbal Plant Walk: Join two local herbalists for a guided riverside walk, the group will identify local medicinal and edible plants, sip tea made from findings and explore how to connect more deeply with the land; 4-5:30 p.m.; $35, sliding scale system for folks in need; Sawyer Park, O.B. Riley Road, Bend; forestwisecollective.com or 541-728-2368.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 5/26

Wildflower Hike: Join Carol Moorehead for a spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Tuesday 5/27

Self-Portraits and Landscapes — Bringing the Personal into Nature Writing: Writer Liza Birnbaum lead the group to examine their own connections with the natural world and walk away from this workshop with new writing and inspiration moving forward; 4-6:30 p.m.; $10; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Think Wild Story Time: Think Wild is visiting from Bend to share a special storytime about wildlife conservation; 10-11 a.m.; free; Jefferson County Library, 134 SE E St., Madras; jcld.org or 541-475-3351.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 5/28

Plant Hike: Join Tom Wainwright for a spring plant hike at the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Thursday 5/29

Forest Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Peter Cooper for a forest restoration tour at Paulina Creek Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Paulina Creek Preserve, near La Pine, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 5/30

Mammals of the Metolius: Join Gary “Gus” Gustafson to learn more about the mammals of the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Wildflower Hike: Join Carol Moorehead for a wildflower hike around Coffer Ranch, a conserved private ranch outside of Prineville; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Coffer Ranch, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Native Bee Walk: Join Michele Sims for a native bee walk at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.