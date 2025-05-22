Heading outside: Head to Hood River for spring chinook; closing weekend at Mt. Bachelor Published 3:46 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

1 of 5

Hot summer days approaching — happy Memorial Day weekend all.

The weather is supposed to warm up dramatically this weekend. Forecasts are predicting two high 70-degree days. Expect clear skies Saturday and some possible cloud coverage Sunday.

It’s closing weekend for Mt. Bachelor. With temperatures rising, it should be a beautiful couple of spring skiing days. There are also plenty of festivities happening on the mountain to celebrate the season.

Take a look below for more details and some recommended spots for recreation this weekend.

Closing weekend at Mt. Bachelor

Mt. Bachelor ski area is closing this weekend. The mountain will be celebrating the season with live music, face painting, limbo and stein hoist competitions, and the annual North American Pond Skimming Championships.

According to its mountain report, the ski area got 2 inches of snow earlier this week. The mid-mountain forecast predicts no new snow this week, with temperatures expected to reach into the 50s on the mountain this weekend. Winds should remain 10 mph or below.

The mountain’s base depth was 72 inches Thursday, and its recorded snowfall for the season is 450 inches. Staff says skiers and riders should be aware of late season conditions. Watch out for hazards that may be buried under new snow.

Lifts are running until 1:30 p.m. Dress up in spring skiing attire, get those last lifted turns in and enjoy the festivities.

Head up to Hood River for spring chinook

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) website, the spring chinook run will end in the next two weeks. The Hood opened to fishing April 15 and recent reports say the fishing is good. The limit is one adult salmon per day. The river also has steelhead, rainbow and cutthroat trout.

The Hood River runs north from Mt. Hood to the Columbia River. Fishing spots are about a 2½-hour drive from Bend.

Keep an eye on the ODFW’s website for more fishing reports. Salmonfly season is approaching on the lower Deschutes River.

Check out the Oregon Badlands Wilderness

Since Horse Butte and other trailheads in the China Hat area closed last month, taking a hike or trail run in the Oregon Badlands Wilderness might fill the void for those missing access to High Desert trails. About a 20-minute drive east of Bend on Highway 20, the Flatiron Rock Trailhead has a couple of different trails to choose from — mostly flat loops at varying distances.

The shorter, easier Ancient Juniper Trail is 3.1 miles with only 200 feet of elevation gain and, on average, takes an hour to complete. A longer option is the Flatiron to Castle Trail Loop. At 7.5 miles long with 400 feet of gain, it takes 2.5 hours on average. There’s also the nearly 15-mile Tumulus Trail, which can take upwards of 4 hours to complete.

With little tree coverage, expect fantastic landscape views of the Cascades and plenty of sun exposure. Be sure to bring some sunscreen, if heading out this weekend. These trails are also great for birding and wildflower spotting. Dogs are welcome and can be off leash in spots.

Get up early to claim a campsite

Memorial Day weekend is known for being one of the most popular camping weekends of the year. And this year’s no different.

I took a brief look at campground reservations on recreation.gov in and around the Crane Prairie and Wickiup reservoirs area for this weekend. All reservable campsites in the area were taken. Most of the grounds do have a couple to a few first come, first served sites, but don’t expect those to be available for long. Get out early to claim a spot, or wait for the crowds to disperse.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, visit bendbulletin.com/conditions-report.

Ian Haupt: 541-617-7821 or ian.haupt@bendbulletin.com.