High Desert Museum announces summer events, starting with raptor flights Published 5:45 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Eagles, owls, falcons and turkey vultures are set to fly once again this summer at the High Desert Museum.

The Bend natural history museum is planning to launch its Raptors of the Desert Sky flight program starting Saturday. The demonstration takes place daily during the summer (through Labor Day) at 11:30 a.m.

The event features raptors flying perch to perch directly over a crowd seated in a natural amphitheater behind the museum in a ponderosa pine forest. A museum expert provides narration and describes hunting strategies of the birds, as well as what people can do to preserve them in the wild.

The program is weather and air quality dependent. The museum website is updated to reflect changes, such as an earlier start time due to forecasted high temperatures.

Tickets for the program are $8 for non-member adults (including seniors) and $6 for children. Members receive 20% off these fees. Tickets are sold at admissions for that day’s program until 11 a.m. They are not available online.

Tickets typically sell out before 10 a.m. so staff recommend visitors purchase tickets when the museum opens at 9 a.m.

The museum is also planning a trove of events this summer. Now is a good time to get out your calendar and marks important dates:

• Daily talks also begin Saturday. Visitors can meet a mammal in the Desert Dwellers talk at 3 p.m., or learn about wolves, raptors and other High Desert species in other talks. Daily talks are free with admission.

• The historic High Desert Ranger Station, will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Saturday (starting July 1 it will be open daily). In December, the ranger station was moved from the front of the museum to a new spot along the Fire in the Forest trail. The ranger station was built east of the Sierra Nevada in 1933 and moved to the museum in 2008.

• The 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in the back of the museum property will operate on June 14, July 29 and August 28. Visitors can watch demonstrations of wood cutting (between noon and 3 p.m.). The demonstrations will be free with admission.

• On July 16 the museum will host ‘Welcome the Night’ from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nocturnal life will be observed, as well as telescope tours, insect discoveries, bat watching and a constellation tour. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission for adults and children (3 and older) is $10. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. Museum members receive a 20% discount.