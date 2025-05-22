Life abounds at Wood River Wetlands Published 5:34 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

As I stepped out of my car, legs and back stiff from the 2-hour drive from Bend, I was met with a cacophony of birdsongs radiating from the trees and bushes at Wood River Wetlands near Chiloquin. I don’t think I’ve ever heard so many tweets, chirps and screeches in one place in my life.

The chorus of calls was brought to me by the bevy of birds that call the wetlands home, even if just for the spring, as they make their annual migration to nest.

Nestled on the northern shore of Agency Lake where the eponymous river meets it, the marshy area of Wood River Wetlands is the perfect spot for many shorebirds to do their thing alongside the many songbirds who find their own corners tucked into the many deciduous trees and bushes.

But this place isn’t just perfect for the birds getting it on every spring.

Wood River Wetlands features miles of easy walking paths where birders and all-around nature lovers can soak in these spring and early summer days for a walk or a paddle along the crystal clear waters of Wood River.

Bird is the word

The 1.4-mile out-and-back main trail from the parking area at Wood River Wetlands takes visitors through a thick, tree and bush-lined paved path sandwiched between Agency Lake (the upper arm of Upper Klamath Lake) and Wood River. Through the thickets and where there are small clearings, you can catch shorebirds such as teals, golden-eyes, mallards, egrets, American bitterns and Canada geese wading along the shallow banks and in the tule reeds while songbirds like swallows, red-winged and yellow-headed blackbirds, robins and sparrows flit from tree to tree, singing sweetly.

As you continue, the path opens up and leads down the water’s edge, where a pollinator garden has been planted with ID markers placed on each one. This garden beckons all kinds of pollinators, further helping out the general ecosystem.

It is best too to walk softly here; on my recent visit, I surprised another resident of these waters — a river otter, which quickly splashed out of sight before I could snap a clear photo of it.

The trail features benches and picnic tables along the way where one can sit and take in not only the flora and fauna that are present here, but also the wider vista.

Historic views

At Wood River Wetlands, walkers and birders are met with stunning views in every direction. To the south, the lake is shadowed by the hills and the mountains like Pelican Butte and Mount McLoughlin to the west. On a clear day, you may even catch a sight of Mount Shasta in the far distance.

Looking north over the river, across the many canals and sprawling wetlands and valley, Crater Lake’s rim and Mount Scott rise, still snowy this time of year.

The area’s pastoral setting, plopped in the middle of the riparian area and verdant farmland, creates a beautiful backdrop for moseying around the 3,200-acre Bureau of Land Management-managed site.

The BLM acquired the land in 1994 with the goal mainly being restoration of habitats for birds and other aquatic mammals, as well as the river channels themselves. For years before, the area was largely used for irrigation for livestock grazing in the Wood River Valley, according to the original resource management plan.

Now, over 30 years later, visitors can see and hear the life that has rebounded here, with meandering channels and rich, riparian zones for fish, mammals and birds too.

Life abounds

The official walking trail at Wood River Wetlands ends just after a bridge at a small picnic area tucked up next to the tranquil edge of the river itself, but BLM’s gravel maintenance roads extend far into the marshlands where, if you have a map you can continue your journey (the area does border private property as well, so always be respectful and mindful of property lines).

Whether you have a full day to explore on foot or paddling the water, or if you only need to stretch your legs after a long drive south, Wood River is an excellent place to breathe in the wild wonder of all the creatures and plants that put down roots here — and those just here for the season.

Getting there

From Bend, drive south on U.S. Highway 97 for 109 miles then take exit 247 for OR Highway 422 for Chiloquin and Crater Lake. Keep right for Fort Klamath and Crater Lake. Drive for 3 miles, go straight at the intersection with Crater Lake Highway/OR Highway 62, then turn left onto Modoc Point Road. Drive south for 1.3 miles and Wood River Wetlands is on the right (the sign is faded on the southbound side).