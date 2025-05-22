Outdoor music festivals, shows and series, oh my!
Published 5:16 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025
Ahh, summer. In Central Oregon, it’s a time for hiking the trails, floating the river, enjoying a beverage on a sun-drenched patio and dancing to live music under blue and/or starry skies.
The region offers a whole bunch of opportunities to do the latter. We covered the biggest of the big names in last week’s GO! — those coming to Bend to headline Hayden Homes Amphitheater. This week, we’re taking a look at the upcoming concert calendar with a special focus on events happening outside, summer concert series and music festivals.
Some things are missing — Munch & Music in Drake Park and Prineville’s Picnic in the Park series, for example, which haven’t yet announced their lineups. But the big list below should give you a good idea of your options over the next few months.
Bend and beyond
Seventh Mountain Resort near Bend is hosting free concerts on Friday nights throughout the summer. More info: seventhmountain.com.
May 23 — Desert Wheelhouse
May 30 — Kevin Dorin
June 6 — Heller Highwater
June 13 — Twin Engines Duo
June 20 — Broken Charley
June 27 — Sidney Joseph
July 4 — The Rusty Frets
July 11 — Bill Powers
July 25 — Rod DeGeorge
August 1 — The Rockchucks
August 8 — Dry Canyon Stampede
August 15 — Jen Howard
August 22 — Long Gone Wilder
August 29 — Kyle Hubbard
Worthy Brewing will host bands all summer long on its outdoor stage. More info: worthybrewing.com.
May 23 — Danger Gently
May 24 — Them NJ
May 25 — Travis Ehrenstrom Band
May 28 — Bobby Lindstrom and Ed The Whistler
May 31 — Super Ball
June 4 — Funk Around and Find Out
June 7 — Dive Bar Theology
June 11 — Spencer Marlyn Band
June 14 — Leadbetter Band
June 18 — Coyote Ryder
June 21 — Honey Don’t
June 25 — Pete Kartsounes
June 28 — Jackrat
July 2 — Watkins Glen
July 4 — That 90’s Band and Party in the Back
July 5 — Jeshua Marshall
July 9 — Linda Quon and Hello Trouble
July 12 — Rubbah Tree
July 16 — Oregon Fryer
July 19 — Amargoso
July 23 — Mari and the Dream
July 26 — Silvertone Devils
July 30 — High Desert Ramblers
A new summer concert series will happen Thursday nights at Alpenglow Park in the southeast part of Bend. It’s free! More info: alpenglownights.com.
May 29 — The Muddy Souls and Sean Daly & The Shams
June 6 — Pete Kartsounes and Precious Byrd
June 12 — Mama’s Boy and The Copper Children
June 19 — Dive Bar Theology and Iron Prophecy
June 26 — Elise Franklin Quartet and Sabroso
Volcanic Theatre Pub is one of Bend’s busiest indoor concert venues, and this summer, it’s ramping up its offerings in the adjacent outdoor courtyard of the Century Center. More info: volcanictheatre.com.
June 12 — Fruition
June 20 — Balkan Bump
July 11 — Allah Las
July 23 — Town Mountain
July 25 — Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Aug. 1 — Greensky Bluegrass
Aug. 5 — Olive Klug
Turf Tunes is a free concert series happening in June and July at Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center. More info: sunriversharc.com.
June 15 — Dad Bods Band
June 22 — Honey Don’t
June 29 — Blackstrap Bluegrass
July 6 — Company Grand
The Commons in the heart of downtown Bend will host free live music by local bands to align with the monthly First Friday Art Walk. More info: thecommonsbend.com.
May 2 — Spencer Marlyn Band
June 6 — Leadbetter Band
July 4 — Skillethead
Aug. 1 — Erin Cole-Baker
Sept. 5 — Double Jump
Oct. 3 — Silvertone Devils
General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond will host its Summer Kickin’ Concert Series again this year. More info: generalduffys.com.
June 19 — Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners
June 27 — Mitchell Tenpenny
July 25 — Chase Rice
Aug. 9 — Chase Matthew
Aug. 14 — Scotty McCreery
Aug. 22 — Niko Moon
Sept. 6 — Corey Kent
The Suttle Lodge northwest of Sisters will host its Big Lawn concert series on Monday nights at the resort’s … big lawn. It’s free to attend. More info: thesuttlelodge.com.
June 23 — Junaco
June 30 — Cory Phillips
July 7 — Megan Diana
July 14 — Eel Salad
July 21 — Forest Ray
July 28 — Dive Bar Theology
Aug. 4 — Joel Chadd and Band
Aug. 11 — Matt Mitchell and Band
Aug. 18 — Fog Holler
Aug. 25 — Blair Borax
Sept. 1 — Noah Kite
The family friendly Music on the Green concert series will move to Redmond’s American Legion park this year. More info: visitredmondoregon.com.http://visitredmondoregon.com
June 25 — Juju Eyeball
July 9 — HWY 97 Band
July 23 — Wildland Blues Band
Aug. 6 — Rubbah Tree
Aug. 20 — Cheyenne West Band
Sept. 3 — Hokule’a Ohana
For the 12th year in a row, Elk Lake Resort will host concerts throughout the summer as part of its Music on the Water series. More info: elklakeresort.com.
July 5 — Mark Ransom and The Mostest
July 12 — Heller Highwater
July 19 — Summit Express Jazz Band
July 26 — Derek Michael Marc
Aug. 2 — Doc Ryan
Aug. 12 — Broken Down Guitars
Aug. 16 — Joanna Lee
Aug. 23 — Alcyon Massive
Each summer, Hardtails Bar & Grill in Sisters focuses its bookings on tribute acts, and this year is no different. Here’s a chance to hear songs you know by heart! More info: bendticket.com.
July 26 — Roll On (tribute to Alabama)
Aug. 9 — One Way Out (The Allman Brothers)
Aug. 16 — The Rolling Tones (The Rolling Stones)
Aug. 23 — Major Dudes (Steely Dan)
Aug. 30 — Valhalla (Led Zeppelin)
Music in the Pines is a summer concert series in La Pine, to be held every other Thursday in Heritage Park. More info: La Pine Park and Recreation Foundation on Facebook.
June 12 — Derek Michael Marc
June 26 — Saucy
July 10 — JaSkaMon
July 24 — The Rusty Frets
Aug. 7 — The Shinkle Band
Aug. 21 — Moonshine
Music festivals
June 20-22 — 4 Peaks Music Festival at the Tower Theatre in Bend. Headliners: Toubab Krewe, The Rumble, Leftover Salmon. More info: 4peaksmusic.com.
June 21 — Bend Blues Fest at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. Headliner: Chris Cain. More info: silvermoonbrewing.com.
June 28-29 — Big Ponderoo at Village Green Park in Sisters. Headliners: Shovels & Rope, ALO, Sierra Hull, John Craigie. Free community celebration June 27 featuring Yarn, The Wilder Flower and Kota Dosa. More info: bigponderoo.com.
July 11-13 — Bend Summer Festival, downtown Bend. Headliners: TBD. bendsummerfestival.com.
July 18-19 — FairWell Festival at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Headliners: Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Dwight Yoakam, Sierra Ferrell. fairwellfestival.com.
Aug. 29-31 — Reggae Rise Up Oregon at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Headliners: Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Cypress Hill. More info: reggaeriseup.com.
Sept. 12-14 — Bend Roots Revival, with dozens of local bands, downtown Bend. bendroots.net.
Sept. 19-21 — Cascade Equinox Festival at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Headliners: Disclosure, Sylvan Esso, Big Gigantic. More info: cascadeequinox.com.
Sept. 26-28 — Sisters Folk Festival. Headliners: Loudon Wainwright III, Katie Pruitt, Kyshona, Martyn Joseph. More info: sistersfolkfest.org.