Outdoor music festivals, shows and series, oh my! Published 5:16 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

1 of 4

Ahh, summer. In Central Oregon, it’s a time for hiking the trails, floating the river, enjoying a beverage on a sun-drenched patio and dancing to live music under blue and/or starry skies.

The region offers a whole bunch of opportunities to do the latter. We covered the biggest of the big names in last week’s GO! — those coming to Bend to headline Hayden Homes Amphitheater. This week, we’re taking a look at the upcoming concert calendar with a special focus on events happening outside, summer concert series and music festivals.

Some things are missing — Munch & Music in Drake Park and Prineville’s Picnic in the Park series, for example, which haven’t yet announced their lineups. But the big list below should give you a good idea of your options over the next few months.

Bend and beyond

Seventh Mountain Resort near Bend is hosting free concerts on Friday nights throughout the summer. More info: seventhmountain.com.

May 23 — Desert Wheelhouse

May 30 — Kevin Dorin

June 6 — Heller Highwater

June 13 — Twin Engines Duo

June 20 — Broken Charley

June 27 — Sidney Joseph

July 4 — The Rusty Frets

July 11 — Bill Powers

July 25 — Rod DeGeorge

August 1 — The Rockchucks

August 8 — Dry Canyon Stampede

August 15 — Jen Howard

August 22 — Long Gone Wilder

August 29 — Kyle Hubbard

Worthy Brewing will host bands all summer long on its outdoor stage. More info: worthybrewing.com.

May 23 — Danger Gently

May 24 — Them NJ

May 25 — Travis Ehrenstrom Band

May 28 — Bobby Lindstrom and Ed The Whistler

May 31 — Super Ball

June 4 — Funk Around and Find Out

June 7 — Dive Bar Theology

June 11 — Spencer Marlyn Band

June 14 — Leadbetter Band

June 18 — Coyote Ryder

June 21 — Honey Don’t

June 25 — Pete Kartsounes

June 28 — Jackrat

July 2 — Watkins Glen

July 4 — That 90’s Band and Party in the Back

July 5 — Jeshua Marshall

July 9 — Linda Quon and Hello Trouble

July 12 — Rubbah Tree

July 16 — Oregon Fryer

July 19 — Amargoso

July 23 — Mari and the Dream

July 26 — Silvertone Devils

July 30 — High Desert Ramblers

A new summer concert series will happen Thursday nights at Alpenglow Park in the southeast part of Bend. It’s free! More info: alpenglownights.com.

May 29 — The Muddy Souls and Sean Daly & The Shams

June 6 — Pete Kartsounes and Precious Byrd

June 12 — Mama’s Boy and The Copper Children

June 19 — Dive Bar Theology and Iron Prophecy

June 26 — Elise Franklin Quartet and Sabroso

Volcanic Theatre Pub is one of Bend’s busiest indoor concert venues, and this summer, it’s ramping up its offerings in the adjacent outdoor courtyard of the Century Center. More info: volcanictheatre.com.

June 12 — Fruition

June 20 — Balkan Bump

July 11 — Allah Las

July 23 — Town Mountain

July 25 — Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Aug. 1 — Greensky Bluegrass

Aug. 5 — Olive Klug

Turf Tunes is a free concert series happening in June and July at Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center. More info: sunriversharc.com.

June 15 — Dad Bods Band

June 22 — Honey Don’t

June 29 — Blackstrap Bluegrass

July 6 — Company Grand

The Commons in the heart of downtown Bend will host free live music by local bands to align with the monthly First Friday Art Walk. More info: thecommonsbend.com.

May 2 — Spencer Marlyn Band

June 6 — Leadbetter Band

July 4 — Skillethead

Aug. 1 — Erin Cole-Baker

Sept. 5 — Double Jump

Oct. 3 — Silvertone Devils

General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond will host its Summer Kickin’ Concert Series again this year. More info: generalduffys.com.

June 19 — Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners

June 27 — Mitchell Tenpenny

July 25 — Chase Rice

Aug. 9 — Chase Matthew

Aug. 14 — Scotty McCreery

Aug. 22 — Niko Moon

Sept. 6 — Corey Kent

The Suttle Lodge northwest of Sisters will host its Big Lawn concert series on Monday nights at the resort’s … big lawn. It’s free to attend. More info: thesuttlelodge.com.

June 23 — Junaco

June 30 — Cory Phillips

July 7 — Megan Diana

July 14 — Eel Salad

July 21 — Forest Ray

July 28 — Dive Bar Theology

Aug. 4 — Joel Chadd and Band

Aug. 11 — Matt Mitchell and Band

Aug. 18 — Fog Holler

Aug. 25 — Blair Borax

Sept. 1 — Noah Kite

The family friendly Music on the Green concert series will move to Redmond’s American Legion park this year. More info: visitredmondoregon.com.http://visitredmondoregon.com

June 25 — Juju Eyeball

July 9 — HWY 97 Band

July 23 — Wildland Blues Band

Aug. 6 — Rubbah Tree

Aug. 20 — Cheyenne West Band

Sept. 3 — Hokule’a Ohana

For the 12th year in a row, Elk Lake Resort will host concerts throughout the summer as part of its Music on the Water series. More info: elklakeresort.com.

July 5 — Mark Ransom and The Mostest

July 12 — Heller Highwater

July 19 — Summit Express Jazz Band

July 26 — Derek Michael Marc

Aug. 2 — Doc Ryan

Aug. 12 — Broken Down Guitars

Aug. 16 — Joanna Lee

Aug. 23 — Alcyon Massive

Each summer, Hardtails Bar & Grill in Sisters focuses its bookings on tribute acts, and this year is no different. Here’s a chance to hear songs you know by heart! More info: bendticket.com.

July 26 — Roll On (tribute to Alabama)

Aug. 9 — One Way Out (The Allman Brothers)

Aug. 16 — The Rolling Tones (The Rolling Stones)

Aug. 23 — Major Dudes (Steely Dan)

Aug. 30 — Valhalla (Led Zeppelin)

Music in the Pines is a summer concert series in La Pine, to be held every other Thursday in Heritage Park. More info: La Pine Park and Recreation Foundation on Facebook.

June 12 — Derek Michael Marc

June 26 — Saucy

July 10 — JaSkaMon

July 24 — The Rusty Frets

Aug. 7 — The Shinkle Band

Aug. 21 — Moonshine

Music festivals

June 20-22 — 4 Peaks Music Festival at the Tower Theatre in Bend. Headliners: Toubab Krewe, The Rumble, Leftover Salmon. More info: 4peaksmusic.com.

June 21 — Bend Blues Fest at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. Headliner: Chris Cain. More info: silvermoonbrewing.com.

June 28-29 — Big Ponderoo at Village Green Park in Sisters. Headliners: Shovels & Rope, ALO, Sierra Hull, John Craigie. Free community celebration June 27 featuring Yarn, The Wilder Flower and Kota Dosa. More info: bigponderoo.com.

July 11-13 — Bend Summer Festival, downtown Bend. Headliners: TBD. bendsummerfestival.com.

July 18-19 — FairWell Festival at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Headliners: Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Dwight Yoakam, Sierra Ferrell. fairwellfestival.com.

Aug. 29-31 — Reggae Rise Up Oregon at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Headliners: Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Cypress Hill. More info: reggaeriseup.com.

Sept. 12-14 — Bend Roots Revival, with dozens of local bands, downtown Bend. bendroots.net.

Sept. 19-21 — Cascade Equinox Festival at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Headliners: Disclosure, Sylvan Esso, Big Gigantic. More info: cascadeequinox.com.

Sept. 26-28 — Sisters Folk Festival. Headliners: Loudon Wainwright III, Katie Pruitt, Kyshona, Martyn Joseph. More info: sistersfolkfest.org.