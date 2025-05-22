Silver Moon Brewing hosts country-folk singer Taylor Kingman Published 3:39 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

One of the great record labels based in the greater Portland area is called Mama Bird Recording Co., an endeavor “proudly committed to exceptional songcraft,” according to the “About” section of its website.

They’re telling the truth. For proof, just mosey over to the “Family” section, which features nearly 30 artists and bands that have, presumably, released music through Mama Bird (or at least are affiliated with the label in some way). I can’t vouch for every single one of them with regard to exceptional songcraft, but I can tell you that Anna Tivel, Damien Jurado, Courtney Marie Andrews, Dean Johnson, Myriam Gendron, Saintseneca, Hayley Heynderickx and Tristen — all included — have each made terrific music that I really, truly love.

Taylor Kingman would be on that list, too, but I was saving him for this paragraph. Once best known as the titular “TK” in the psych-rock band TK & The Holy Know-Nothings,” Kingman in recent years has been making quieter country-folk music, as you can hear on his excellent 2022 album “Hollow Sound.” It’s a perfect late-night record, a “warm bath of whispered and haunted tones that evoke the wild stillness of Oregon,” where it was recorded in a century-old schoolhouse, according to the Mama Bird website.

If you dig the music of another Oregon folk singer, Jeffrey Martin, then you’ll almost certainly dig Kingman. He’s on tour now with a like-minded songwriter from Ohio, Darrin Hacquard, and that tour will stop at Silver Moon Brewing on Saturday.

Taylor Kingman, Darrin Hacquard and Kate Turner: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, doors open 7 p.m., $15, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.