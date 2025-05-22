Sisters man arrested after hit-and-run and knife incident Published 9:35 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly striking a pedestrian in Sisters with his vehicle and later threatening another man with a knife, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 10:50 a.m. to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near West Hood Avenue and U.S. Highway 20 in Sisters. Witnesses said the gold-colored sedan veered onto the sidewalk and struck a 35-year-old man with its side mirror before driving off westbound on the highway. The pedestrian sustained minor scrapes and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Minutes later, at 10:56 a.m., deputies received a second report of a dispute at Mainline Station, a nearby gas and convenience store on Rail Way. Witnesses said a man had brandished a folding knife during an argument with a 46-year-old man before leaving the scene in a vehicle matching the earlier description.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle near the original crash site and arrested the driver, Daniel Virgen-Chavez of Sisters, without incident. Investigators believe he was involved in both cases.

Neither of the victims knew Virgen-Chavez, authorities said.

Virgen-Chavez was booked into the Deschutes County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, reckless driving, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct and failing to perform the duties of a driver.