The Bend park district needs your help this summer Published 9:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Bend Park and Recreation District is requesting help from community members in managing a handful of its 84 parks and open spaces with five volunteer project days held on Saturdays from June to October.

The first event is slated for National Trails Day on June 7 in Shevlin Park. In honor of the benefits trails provide for recreation and exposure to nature, the improvement project involves trimming overgrown vegetation along the trail corridor to improve passage for visitors.

On June 28, volunteers are needed to pull thistles and other noxious weeds growing along the boardwalk and trails at Drake Park. Those with kayaks or canoes may help with removing weeds adjacent to the river.

On July 19 and August 16, volunteers are needed to pull noxious weeds at Big Sky Park and Discovery Park, respectively.

On October 18, help is needed with planting native vegetation at Alpenglow Park to support area pollinators, such as butterflies, hummingbirds, bees and moths.

The projects were initially planned to start May 17 with a trail improvement project on the Manzanita Trail, but the event was canceled due to inclement weather. The Bend park district plans to reschedule trail improvement work for late summer.

More volunteers needed

As of Tuesday, six volunteers were signed up to participate on June 7 and two volunteers for the three following projects. The district is hoping for 20 to 25 helpers for each session, said Julie Brown, community engagement director, in an email to The Bulletin.

RSVPs are encouraged, as it helps to ensure enough equipment is available for all volunteers, but it will also accept some same-day participation. It will provide most of the materials and tools needed for the projects and recommends bringing a water bottle and work or garden gloves. Closed-toe shoes are required.

The volunteer opportunities are best suited for adults and children ages 14 and older. Volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Those interested in pitching in may sign up to help at bendbulletin.us/4mEtdzc

If You Go

What: Bend Park and Recreation District Volunteer Project Days

Details:

Shevlin Park,18920 NW Shevlin Park Road; 9 a.m.-noon June 7

Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend; 8-11 a.m. June 28

Big Sky Park, 21690 Neff Road, Bend; 8-11 a.m. July 19

Discovery Park, 1315 NW Discovery Park Drive, Bend; 8-11 a.m. Aug. 16 at

Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend; 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 18

Cost: Free

Contact: bendbulletin.us/4mEtdzc