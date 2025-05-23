Caldera boys win first IMC track and field title; Summit girls keep 20-year streak alive Published 9:56 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

1 of 1

Since Caldera opened its doors four years ago, the track and field program has been trying to build inertia. The same type of inertia that the Summit track program has continuously built over the past two-plus decades.

On the final day of the 5A Intermountain Conference track and field championships at Bend High, the Caldera boys team broke through by winning the team title.

“Over the last four years, we’ve seen Summit show up for these meets,” said Caldera head track and field coach Dirk Matthias. “They are a huge inspiration. I feel like we competed like our ideals, which is that Summit tradition. We came and showed up like we do and like they have in the past.”

The Caldera boys became the second Wolfpack team to win an IMC title, joining the 2023 girls soccer team. The Wolfpack also broke Summit’s conference-title winning streak, which dated back to 2013.

“I’m super proud of our kids, but I’m equally as proud for the Caldera kids,” said Summit coach Dave Turnbull. “You look at the growth over the past years, that is a huge accomplishment. That was four years of hard work. It is a great story of development.”

The Wolfpack boys finished with 162.5 points, followed by Summit’s 133. Mountain View finished third (81), Redmond fourth (74), Bend fifth (51) and Ridgeview sixth (23.5).

“It’s nuts,” said Caldera senior Dane Giessler, who won his third-consecutive 800-meter title on Friday. “We’ve been working for this since our first meeting this year. We put in our work the past three years and we came out and did what we thought we could do.”

Giessler, last year’s 800 state champion in 5A, was also a part of the winning 4×400 relay team, along with junior Noah Donaldson and seniors Van Jackson and Cohen Montoya. The team won in 3 minutes, 23.54 seconds.

The Wolfpack also got IMC titles from freshman Cooper Kanalos in the shot put (50 feet, 7.75 inches), senior Kian Beaird in the javelin (169-1), senior Zachary Miller in the pole vault (14-8) and sophomore Justin Parsons in the triple jump (43-2.25).

“It is an amazing group of athletes,” Matthias said. “Across all the events, all across the track. It was just a really strong team.”

Summit’s Hayden Boaz swept the distance events with a thrilling win in the 1,500 (3:53.48), just edging Caldera’s Mason Morical (3:53.65), and another win in the 3,000 (8:33.32) on Thursday.

Storm sophomore Trace Chenoweth won the 110 hurdles (14.95) and sophomore Quintin Swanston won the high jump (6-2).

Mountain View had a pair of IMC titles with junior Quinn Goewey winning the 400 (49.58) and senior Evan Sneed winning the 300 hurdles (39.30).

Redmond sophomore Carter Wachs holds the title for the IMC’s fastest sprinter after taking the title in both the 100 (10.71) and the 200 (21.97) to secure a spot at the state meet for the first time.

“It is surreal going from a freshman who didn’t even make finals at districts last year to being one of the big dogs in the state,” Wachs said.

Wach was also part of the winning 4×100 relay team (42.61), along with sophomore Ryan Ronning and seniors Kaleb Losoya and Macoy Petz.

Bend’s lone champion came in the long jump from senior Emmett Colovos (21-6.25). Ridgeview sophomore Preston Temple won the discus (144-9.75).

Summit girls continue conference dominance

The Caldera girls almost made it a Wolfpack sweep at the IMC championships, but Summit did just enough to keep its two-decade-long conference title streak alive.

The Storm finished with 154 points, followed by Caldera (135), Bend (93), Mountain View (71), Redmond (40) and Ridgeview (32).

Four Summit athletes came away with titles. Senior Abigail Fagan won the 100 (12.75), junior Skye Knox won the 800 (2:16.67), freshman Olivia Swanston won the discus (111-7.75) and junior Anna Millikan won the javelin (131-06).

“Our distance kids did what they were supposed to do, and we had some surprises in the throws,” Turnbull said. “I shouldn’t even say surprises. We talked in our pre-meet meeting that the expectation is that we always do our best at districts. And our kids did that today.”

Caldera sophomore Maddie Carney won both distance events, winning the 1,500 (4:39.36) and the 3,000 (9:59.25), senior Sage Cramp won the pole vault (12-4) and sophomore James Heinly won the triple jump with a leap of 36-8.5.

The Wolfpack also swept the relays. The team of Heinly, senior Abigail Nickerson, senior Jaymi Dickinson and junior Samantha Chandler won the 4×100 relay (49.41) and then the team of junior Ava Kailey, freshman Ayleen Buenrostro, freshman Zadie Boyd and Dickinson won the 4×400 relay (3:56.08).

Remdond and Mountain View each had athletes win multiple events.

Mountain View sophomore Angel Hausner was the only athlete at the meet to win three events. Hausner swept the hurdles, winning both the 100 (15.14) and the 300 hurdles (45.19), while also winning the long jump (17-9.75).

Redmond’s Georgia Koch won both the 200 (24.81) and repeated as the IMC’s 400 champion (55.73).

Bend also had a pair of champions. Senior Alicia Malinowski won the shot put (33-10.75) and freshman Abigail Johnson won the high jump (5-5).