Crook County boys and girls teams win Tri-Valley Conference championships as boys look to defend their 4A state title Published 1:10 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

PRINEVILLE — The defending Class 4A state champions proved last year was no fluke over two days of competition at the Tri-Valley Conference track and field championships.

The Crook County boys dominated, winning titles in nine of the 17 events on Wednesday and Thursday. They had athletes finish in the top two in three more events and scored a total of 216.5 points, well ahead of second-place Madras’s 128.5 to claim the TVC title.

“There were some expectations this year,” said Gabe Love, the Cowboys’ TVC champion in the 100 and 200 meters. “But we did a good job at putting those aside and worrying about the races one at a time. We have an incredible team this year. I’m excited to see how we do against better competition this year, but we got enough dogs on this team to pull through.”

The trio of Love, Eli Oelker and Adam Radabaugh each won multiple events at the meet.

Love won the 100 in 10.78 seconds and the 200 in 21.89, was part of the winning 4×400-relay team (3:22.88) and finished second in the javelin (187 feet, 8 inches). Love, last year’s athlete of the meet at 4A state, had an admitted slow start to the season but has felt things have picked up over the past couple of weeks.

“Everything is a building block and stepping stone,” Love said. “At the beginning of the season I wasn’t seeing the results that I wanted, but I kept driving through it, and I’ve started to turn things up so I’m really happy.”

Oelkers won the 110-meter hurdles (14.81) with a personal record, won the long jump (23-6.25), and finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump. Radabaugh won the 800 (1:58.07), the 1,500 (4:08.51) and was part of the winning 4×400 relay team.

Crook County junior Jace Jonas won the 400 (50.12) and senior Taylor Harper took the 3,000 (9:26.65).

With 15 4A state-qualifying marks hit over the past two days, the defending state champions have big goals for next week’s state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

“Every person on our team has gotten better,” said Oelkers, last year’s long jump state champion. “There is only more to come. We want to set the state record for most team points. We just need to keep putting in the work and keep pushing as we have been pushing all year. We know what we need to do and we are going to work for it.”

Crook County girls win Tri-Valley title

The Crook County girls were just as impressive, coming away with six titles and 13 state-qualifying marks to win the Tri-Valley title as well with 195 points, ahead of second-place Molalla’s 127.5.

The Cowgirls were led by senior Natalia Crass, who picked up titles in the 400 (57.34) and the 800 (2:21.76). Crass has put together an impressive year in her final season, holding top 4A marks in both events.

Crass has been knocking on the door of winning state titles in both events, finishing second in the 400 the past two state meets and third in the 800 last year.

“I’ve always been around the top dogs,” Crass said. “It has been great to challenge myself against them. To be the top dog, it has been a long time coming. I’ve been praying and working for it pretty hard. It is nice to see all the effort as well.”

Crook County also got titles from freshman Hanna Zapf in the 200 (26.83), sophomore Paige Wood in the javelin (125-5) and junior Emily Rice in the pole vault (9-4). The 4×100-relay team of Dylanne Smith, Chantai George, Harper Smith and Zapf took first as well (50.23).

Madras boys second in Tri-Valley

The Madras boys finished second in the team title chase with 128.5 points. Senior Andrew Aguilar was the only White Buffalo to win a district title when he jumped 43-11 in the triple jump, just ahead of teammate Gavin Williams’s 43-8.

Aguilar and Williams also clinched spots for 4A state in the 100 and the long jump. In total, Mardas hit 13 state-qualifying marks.

The Madras girls were led by Emily Picard with a pair of distance titles. The senior won both the 1,500 (4:58.55) and the 3,000 (10:44.55). Picard, Ana Boyle, Miriam Egoavil and Marlee Simmelink won the 4×400 relay (4:12.07). Senior Adelynn Adams won the triple jump (37-10.75). In total, the Madras girls hit six state-qualifying marks.