Mountain View baseball player, Summit tennis player voted Athletes of Week Published 1:14 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

The votes are in for The Bulletin’s Athletes of the Week for May 12-17.

Kate Bonetto, a sophomore on the Summit girls tennis team, and Brady Kennedy, a senior on the Mountain View baseball team, were voted by Bulletin readers as the boys and girls Athletes of the Week.

Kate Bonetto, Summit tennis

Bonetto was nominated by The Bulletin sports staff after the sophomore repeated as the Intermountain Conference singles tennis champion on May 17. Bonetto won all four of her matches in straight sets and only gave up two points in the tournament.

Brady Kennedy, Mountain View baseball

Kennedy was nominated by The Bulletin sports staff after the senior went 8 for 11 at the plate in Mountain View’s series win over Bend High, including a 4-for-4 outing in which he drove in three runs in a 10-7 win on May 14.