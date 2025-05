Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Elaine Louise Swanzy of Bend January 29, 1927 – February 25, 2025

Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home and Crematory

Services: Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 14 at 2:30pm 1503 NE 4th St, Bend

Contributions can be made to Partners in Care