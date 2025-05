Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

James “Jim” Charles Harrison

September 29, 1950 – March 5, 2025

Arrangements: Major Family Funeral Home, 541-746-9667 majorfamilyfuneralhome.com

Services: Saturday, May 31st, 1:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE 9th St, Bend, 97701

evt.live/jim-harrison-celebration-of-life

Contributions can be made to Bethlehem Inn, Bend