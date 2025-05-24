Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Jo Ann Read

September 12, 1930 – May 9, 2025

Jo Ann Read, age 94, passed away on May 9, 2025, at Touchmark in Spokane, Washington. She was born in Prosser, Washington to Joseph and Milda (Nordby) Foisy. She attended University of Puget Sound where she met her husband, Russ Read. In their 54-year-long marriage, Jo Ann and Russ lived in Southern California and Anchorage, Alaska. Their retirement years were spent in Bend, Oregon.

Jo Ann’s kindness and humor touched all who knew her. She loved family, skiing, sailing, biking, kayaking, reading, walking, and cooking. She traveled extensively, often with friends, sharing stories of adventures and misadventures. She was a life-long volunteer, for organizations such as the Los Angeles County Arboretum, L.A. Zoo, High Desert Museum, First Presbyterian Church of Bend, and P.E.O.

Jo Ann was determined to live her best life, and she did.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russ, in November of 2005. Survivors include daughters Melinda Osborne (Jack) and Cynthia Dial (Tom), grandsons Evan, Justin (Jaqueline), and Taylor, and great-grandchildren Russ and Summer.

She requested that no services be held.