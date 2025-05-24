Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Kenneth D. Lampert January 3, 1947 – April 17, 2025

Ken Lampert, age 78, passed away on April 17th, 2025, at his residence in El Dorado Hills, California. He was born January 3rd, 1947, in Battle Ground, Michigan to Colonel Robert and Wilma-Lou Lampert. Ken was a star childhood and highschool football and baseball player in the Bay area.

A proud army veteran, he received two purple heart medals for his service in Vietnam. In 1984, Ken moved his family from the Bay area to Bend and began his business, Central Window Washing. He was a member of the Bend Golf and Country Club for over 20 years. Ken enjoyed tennis, boating, and mostly spending time with his family. His 10 grandchildren knew him as “Poppy”.

Ken is preceded in death by his daughter, Karoline Dane and his parents. He is survived by his wife Susan Lampert of 53 years, two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristin Holly (Nevin Holly), Keli Timm (Andrew Timm); 10 grandchildren, Kashtin, Brooklin, and Emersin Holly, and Kenedi, Kalvin, Amilia, Cooper, Beckett, Evelyn, and Elouise Timm; and two sisters, Linda Lampert Heath and Roberta Lampert Streib.