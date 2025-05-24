Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Roy Leland Larsen, Jr August 6, 1946 – May 18, 2025

Roy Leland Larsen, Jr., passed away peacefully in his home on May 18, 2025 at the age of 78. Roy is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 53 years, their children Korena Farris of Bend, Ryan Larsen of Warrenton, Oregon, and Kimberlee Lewandowski of Kona, Hawaii, twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and five brothers. He is preceded in death by sons Roy Leland Larsen III and Rhett Landon Larsen.

In lieu of the funeral, the family is holding an open house for friends to pay their respects on June 14th, at 60800 Tekampe Road LDS Chapel, from 6 to 8 p.m. If you have any photos of Roy that you would like to share, please contact a member of the family.

Please visit www.bairdfh.com/obituaries to read more about Roy’s life and to share memories of Roy.