Summit girls tennis wins first state team title since 2012; Bonetto wins singles title Published 12:57 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

1 of 2

Between the boys and girls teams, Summit tennis picked up a team title, a doubles title and a singles title at the Class 5A tennis championships Saturday afternoon at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.

Sophomore Kate Bonetto won the girls singles title, the duo of seniors Alex Lindsay and Nolan Rife won the boys doubles title and the Summit girls were the team co-champions with La Salle Prep.

It is the second team title for the Summit girls tennis program and its first since 2012.

Summit and La Salle Prep finished the tournament tied with 12 team points.

In the girls singles finals, Bonetto took down La Salle senior Kennedy Harris, who had won the three previous 5A singles titles. The sophomore Bonetto put an end to the potential four-peat with a win in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

With the state title, Bonetto becomes the second of her siblings to win a singles state championship. Her older brother Ben Bonetto won the 5A boys singles title in 2023. She is also the first Summit girls singles champion since Laura Krull won the title in 2007.

In the boys doubles title match, it was a bit of revenge for Lindsay and Rife. At the Intermountain Conference championships last weekend, the Caldera pair of senior Thijs Van Kuik and sophomore Max Voige rallied to steal the second and third set to claim the district title.

With a state title on the line, the Summit duo defeated Van Kuik and Voige 6-4, 6-2 to get the win. By claiming the title, Lindsay and Rife become the seventh doubles pair in school history to win a state title and first since Max Himstreet and Zack Olander won in 2023.

For Central Oregon teams, two more singles and one doubles team reached the semifinals. In the boys singles, both Caldera senior Aiden Cruz and Summit senior Austin Berg reached the semifinals but did not advance further. In a rematch of the IMC singles title match, Cruz once again got the better of Berg, winning 6-0, 6-3 to finish third. Caldera’s doubles team of seniors Ali Heinly and Reese Bradbury reached the semifinals and ended up finishing third.