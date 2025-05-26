Sunriver Music Festival overture events Published 5:45 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Sunriver Music Festival has a number of events and offerings coming up. Call it the overture before the annual classic music festival opens Aug. 2 at the Tower Theatre in Bend. Before it closes on Aug. 13 at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall, the festival will feature four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano recital and a Family Concert.

Pickleball Bash

The Play On! Pickleball Bash on May 31 and June 1 serves first. Grab a paddle and head to Fort Rock Park Pickleball Complex (57525 East Cascade Road, Sunriver) for the second annual pickleball tournament. But first, you may want to register for the event, which benefits the music festival. The event features an Amateur Team Tournament for those that like to compete in tournaments, and for players not interested in a team tournament, an Individual Round Robin Scramble. Pricing is $75 per person.

Participants will be helping to raise funds that support SRMF and its Young Artists Scholarship Program. Register and get more info at sunrivermusic.org/pickleball.

Young Artists Recital

Speaking of the Young Artists Scholarship, SRMF will host a Free Young Artists Scholarship Concert at 7 p.m. June 6 at the Community Bible Church at Sunriver (1 Theater Drive).

Since its launch four decades ago, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded more than $750,000 in scholarships to young classical music students from Central Oregon. In 2024, 15 musicians ages 13 to 24 were awarded a combined total of $35,800 in scholarships to aid with expenses related to college tuition or private music lessons.

The June 6 recital is open to the public, and no ticket is required.

Raise the Baton

Sunriver Music Festival will hold its annual fundraising party, Raise the Baton, at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 21. The event features an evening of music and dancing at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, in Bend.

Click to see the SRMF 2025 Poster

Maestro Brett Mitchell will host the event, which will also offer performances by young Central Oregon musicians. The Raise the Baton auction will include the season’s original “River Dreaming” art by acclaimed photographer David Young-Wolff, plus the opportunity to bid on and sponsor elements of SRMF: featured soloists, orchestra musicians, individual musical works and more. The auction and sponsorship opportunities will be emceed by Stephen Marshall and Brett Bizik.

“Raise the Baton offers intriguing glimpses into the myriad elements that create world-class orchestra concerts in Bend & Sunriver each summer,” Executive Director Meagan Iverson said in press materials. “Continuing a treasured tradition, the paddle raise at this event directly funds the Young Artists Scholarship Program. By participating in Raise the Baton, you directly support the future of music!”

Tickets are $125 per person, and include dinner, complimentary wine and soft drinks, and performances. To save a seat or table for eight, visit sunrivermusic.org, email tickets@sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.