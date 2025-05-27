After facing homelessness, Bend woman helps others navigate crisis Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

1 of 2

Home More Network founder helps campers with compassion

Jessica Gamble spent May 1 at the newly-blockaded entrance to the woods at China Hat Road. While U.S. Forest Service rangers worked to remove the area’s remaining campers, Gamble told a brief version of her story to advocates and concerned citizens who had gathered to help those who tried to get their vehicles and belongings out of the forest.

“I know many of these people,” she said. “I know their struggle. I know, because I lived here, too.”

Gamble, 37, said she lived with her partner and two young children in the China Hat woods in the summer of 2019. The four of them slept between a Subaru Forester and an adjacent tent. There were only about 19 people camping there at the time.

But that was before pandemic-era exoduses from urban centers flooded Central Oregon with new residents. More than 17,000 of them arrived to the area between 2020 and 2024, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The new arrivals quickly depleted the available housing supply, leading to a 37% increase in fair market rent prices between 2019 and 2023, according to a Construction Coverage analysis.

The number of homeless people in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties has increased by 89%, from 1,116 to 2,108, during the past five years. That’s according to the most recent local Point-in-Time Count, administered by the Homeless Leadership Coalition. The report also found that 80% of respondents had been homeless for more than a year. Even with assistance, homeless people struggle to find housing, a situation Gamble said she knows all too well.

“It was an uphill battle,” she said. “There were so many hoops to jump through, and not enough supports. That’s why I decided to do something to help people in similar situations.”

Gamble founded the Home More Network in 2022 while living in a hotel. But her heart for helping people find housing began beating much earlier.

Two steps back

Gamble grew up between various areas around California. She said she experienced untold abuse as a child. Then, at age 18, she fell out with her mom, leading to her first stint living unhoused.

“I slept in my Subaru,” Gamble said. “I didn’t know anything about the resources available to unsheltered people. I lived on a box of crackers and block of tofu.”

Gamble said she had a formative experience at age 20. She was working as a housekeeper at a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Driving to work with her supervisor one morning, Gamble talked about her difficult childhood. Her supervisor listened, then uttered a harsh truth.

“She said: ‘You know, you’ve got a real victim mindset,'” Gamble said. “‘That needs to change.’

“It stung,” Gamble added after a pause. “It stung, but she was right. I needed to change the way I saw myself.”

Gamble began reflecting on the things that gave her joy and lent her life a sense of meaning. Hiking, nature and water topped that list. She needed to focus on those things, she said, to acquire a new sense of agency and autonomy. She decided that forestry would bring her closer to the things she loved, while providing a livelihood.

Gamble attended the Public Safety Training Center at Santa Rosa Junior College in California. Transcripts show that she earned a Type II Law Enforcement Commission, which would enable her to work as a seasonal law enforcement officer for the National Park Service, in May 2009. But it wasn’t meant to be. In the wake of the Great Recession, the Obama administration began cutting park services across the country.

Navigating a labyrinth

The years that followed brought a whirlwind of change. After working another stint at the ski resort, she returned to school to earn a veterinary technician’s license. She worked graveyard shifts at a veterinary clinic, and she ran an antique store that specialized in refinishing custom heirloom furniture.

Then, in 2018, she moved with her then-husband to Bend to be closer to family. She taught art classes to kids and adults for Bend Park & Recreation District. She also worked as a dog-sitter who, along with her husky, went hiking in the China Hat area southeast of Bend with her clients’ dogs. That came to an end, she said, when a large dog playfully ran into her husky — which broke her husky’s back.

“He was paralyzed,” Gamble said. “He declined rapidly after that. I had to pay for his medical bills out of my pocket. That led to financial hardships and uncertainty.”

On Mother’s Day weekend, 2019, her grandfather sustained life-threatening injuries after falling from a horse. Gamble said she traveled to Arizona to say goodbye to her grandfather.

When she returned to Bend, she didn’t have a home. With nowhere else to go, she decided to camp in the China Hat woods.

“Between my law enforcement training and my time hiking in the China Hat area, I felt safe,” she said. “I thought it would only be temporary.”

After camping there for about three months, Gamble rented a house in southwest Bend. She, her partner and their two kids lived there until 2021. But that, too, came to a sudden end.

“When it was time to renew our lease, the landlord raised the monthly rent from $2,500 to $3,000,” Gamble said. “I could not afford that.”

Economic reasons are the leading cause of homelessness, according to the recent Point-in-Time Count. Think sudden rent hikes, unexpected health care expenses, or the death of a loved one. Gamble experienced all three in the three-year span, which led to another bout of homelessness.

Gamble said she worked with various service providers to apply for more than 50 rentals over the following two years. During that time, she lived at forest campgrounds and hotels, occasionally spending the night in truck stop parking lots.

Though she was approved for an emergency housing voucher in the amount of $2,200 a month, Gamble said she was denied housing by a number of property management companies.

“There are property management companies and private landlords that discriminate against people with vouchers,” she said. “They won’t tell you that. Instead, they say that they rented the home to a ‘more qualified tenant.'”

Gamble said the process of applying for rentals while moving from one hotel to another began to wear her down. She became desperate, but she didn’t give up.

“I believe in accountability, optimism and perseverance,” said Gamble. “Those beliefs helped me get through some hard times. Through my own experience, my own suffering, I decided to try to help others.”

‘We’re the lifeboats’

By 2023, she’d found another home. That same year, the Home More Network was awarded a grant in the amount of $111,000 to provide services to people camping in the China Hat area.

“The funds are meant to help with outreach, flex funding for vehicles, and case management services,” she said. “We were helping people before the closure was announced in January. Since then, we’ve worked nonstop to help people get out of the China Hat woods.”

A few people remained behind the gates as storm clouds gathered overhead on May 2. One camper wasn’t answering his camper’s door when rangers knocked. Another was upset when thunderstorms drenched laundry he’d hung out to dry, and he became agitated while trying to move his chainsaw.

Those campers were in crisis, which put the rangers on edge, said Gamble, who offered to mediate.

“I asked them if they’d seen ‘The Titanic,'” Gamble said. “They had. I said: ‘We’re the lifeboats. Let’s get these people out of there.'”

Drawing upon training she received at the academy and her experience living in the woods, Gamble said she sought to de-escalate tensions between the rangers and campers.

In the end, there were no arrests, fines, standoffs or violence. Gamble, in addition to several other service providers, contributed to those outcomes.

“It’s a testament to what’s possible when we work together,” she said. “The world becomes a better place when we approach each other with love and compassion.”

“When I was going through all that grief and trauma,” she said, “I asked myself: ‘Why am I going through this? What’s the purpose?’

That purpose, she added, is to help homeless people, “to be the change she wishes to see in an increasingly volatile world.”

Homelessness: Real Stories, Real Solutions (realstoriesrealsolutions.org) is a journalism lab funded by Central Oregon Health Council under FORJournalism (forjournalism.org), an Oregon nonprofit dedicated to supporting journalism statewide. Sign up for weekly newsletters to receive updates.