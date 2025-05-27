Bend-La Pine Schools hosting “Drive and Apply” school bus driver events

Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

School buses parked at the Bend-La Pine Schools bus lot.

Bend-La Pine Schools is hosting “Drive and Apply” events for anyone interested in driving a school bus next school year. Applicants can drive on a closed course and interview afterwards.

Application events are 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 28 at the Bend-La Pine Schools transportation facility and the La Pine Middle parking lot and 10:30 to 1 p.m. June 3 at the transportation facility.

The school district provides paid training for new hires who need to obtain or renew their commercial driver’s license. Base pay is $28.26 to $31.21 per hour.

About Noemi Arellano-Summer

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.

She can be reached at noemi.arellano-summer@bendbulletin.com and 541-383-0325.

email author More by Noemi

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Best of the Best of Bend 2025

    Best of Bend Community Choice Awards

Marketplace