Bend-La Pine Schools hosting "Drive and Apply" school bus driver events

Bend-La Pine Schools is hosting “Drive and Apply” events for anyone interested in driving a school bus next school year. Applicants can drive on a closed course and interview afterwards.

Application events are 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 28 at the Bend-La Pine Schools transportation facility and the La Pine Middle parking lot and 10:30 to 1 p.m. June 3 at the transportation facility.

The school district provides paid training for new hires who need to obtain or renew their commercial driver’s license. Base pay is $28.26 to $31.21 per hour.