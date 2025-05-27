BLM campfire restrictions on rivers near Bend begins June 1 Published 12:43 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Annual campfire restrictions on certain lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management are set to begin on Sunday.

Campfires will be prohibited along portions of the Crooked, Deschutes, John Day and White rivers, as well as along the shores of Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus.

The closures prohibit campfires, charcoal fires or any other type of open flame. The restrictions include a ban on the use of portable propane campfires and wood pellet burning devices.

Commercially manufactured lanterns and metal camp stoves used for cooking are allowed when fueled with bottled propane or liquid fuel. Smoking is not allowed except inside vehicles or on the water.

The restrictions will remain in effect until Oct. 15. For further information on the campfire closures, call the Prineville BLM District Office at 541-416-6700.