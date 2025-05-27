OSU-Cascades offers campus tours to community groups

Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend.

Oregon State University-Cascades will continue its community tour program through 2025. Organizers recognize that the public is interested in the campus’s growing developments.

Free tours are for groups of 12 to 24 participants and will be offered monthly from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is required.

The tour dates for the rest of the year are June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 21.

The staff member-guided tours include a classroom session on the history of the campus and the important role played by community members, the branch campus’s current offerings and the future vision for the campus. The tour will also include a walk through Edward J. Ray and Tykeson halls, where participants will learn about net zero energy and waste and water goals for the campus, and will view some of the campus’s public art.

Participants will also see the campus development underway, including land remediation efforts on the former pumice mine and demolition landfill. To arrange a group tour, please visit: osucascades.edu/community-connect.

