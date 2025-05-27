Shaniko Wool, Oregon Seed Council honored with global trade awards Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Shaniko Wool and the Oregon Seed Council recently were honored with Global Trailblazer Awards at the Oregon Consular Corps’ Celebrate Trade Gala.

“We are delighted to see Shaniko Wool and the Oregon Seed Council recognized for putting Oregon on the global stage,” said Lisa Charpilloz Hanson, director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Shaniko Wool has provided fiber for Team USA uniforms at the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, while Oregon grass seed provides turf for the world’s top athletic competitions.

“These organizations represent family farms and ranches that support local communities and improve the health of working lands across Oregon and beyond,” Charpilloz Hanson said.

Shaniko Wool Company is headquartered near Maupin, Ore.

Founder Jeanne Carver has partnered with Ralph Lauren on uniforms for four Olympics.

Shaniko was the first farm group in the U.S. to be certified under the Responsible Wool Standard. RWS wool meets strict animal husbandry, land conservation and worker welfare guidelines to provide traceable fiber.

The Oregon Seed Council is a trade organization that advocates for seed farmers, seed marketers, brokers, researchers and others involved in the industry.

It represents 1,300 seed farmers in Oregon, many of whom produce high-quality grass seed for arenas, stadiums and golf courses around the globe.

Oregon grass seed has been used for the playing fields for the last four FIFA World Cup soccer tournaments.

Other winners

The Global Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals, companies and organizations for their contributions to international trade, the Northwest’s economy and quality of life.

This year’s theme highlighted how Oregon “punches above its weight” in the sports, outdoor and recreation sectors.

Other winners were Benchmade Knives, based in Oregon City, Ore., and Keen Footwear, headquartered in Portland.

TrackTown USA and Hayward Field at the University of Oregon was honored with the Ambassador Award at the Celebrate Trade Gala.

The Oregon Consular Corps is an organization of career and honorary consular officials who serve or have served as representatives of foreign nations and jurisdictions in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

The group, with members representing 40 nations, promotes activities that support international trade, business, exchange and education.