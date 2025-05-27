USDA to purchase $16 million of Pacific pink shrimp Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Oregon’s fishing industry got a boost from the USDA, which announced it would purchase $16 million in Pacific pink shrimp.

The purchase was confirmed in a May 16 letter to Yelena Nowak, director of the Oregon Trawl Commission.

“We recognize the importance of Pacific pink shrimp to the economic health of our nation and of the demand for high-quality, nutritious products for nutrition assistance programs,” wrote Bruce Summers, USDA Agricultural Marketing Service administrator.

The USDA also will purchase $14 million in canned pears and $3 million in dried sweet cherries.

Lifeline for Oregon boats

“This is such needed relief at the moment,” Nowak said.

She added about half of West Coast pink shrimp is exported to the European Union, which announced a retaliatory tariff of 25% on the product.

“We were risking a disastrous economic situation in the pink shrimp industry. … Our season already started in April and this will be a lifeline for our boats to go out and fish rather than sitting at the docks,” Nowak said.

The USDA purchase could expose pink shrimp to more consumers, building awareness and demand.

“Our shrimp is delicate and it has sweet flavors. It’s a very flavorful shrimp,” Nowak said.

She said consumers who try pink shrimp will love the food, and hoped to see more Oregon seafood sold to schools across the country.

Governor reacts

Nowak thanked Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and the state’s delegation in Washington, D.C. for their support and effort.

In a news release, Kotek said Oregon moves billions of dollars’ worth of seafood across the globe.

“The Oregon shrimp fleet is made up of independent family fishermen who are oftentimes multi-generational members of their local coastal communities,” Kotek said.

“USDA’s investment in our state will help our local economies grow and families make ends meet,” Kotek said.

Lori Steele, West Coast Seafood Processors Association executive director, said the purchase also will provide highly nutritious protein for American families in need.

“It’s a win-win all the way around,” Steele said in the news release.

Small crustacean, big value

Pink shrimp was the state’s second most valuable fishery in 2024, with an ex-vessel worth of $26.6 million, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Dungeness crab was valued at nearly $100 million.

The past season’s shrimp harvest of 49.4 million pounds — about 6.3 billion shrimp — was the fourth highest in the fishery’s 68-year history.

The price of 54 cents per pound was the highest in five years, but low historically and price hasn’t kept pace with inflation, said Kendall Smith, ODFW pink shrimp fishery manager.

The 2024 shrimp fleet included 60 vessels that made nearly 900 trips.

Catch rates were a record 1,050 pounds per hour for double rig vessels, owing in part to modern fleet efficiency.

Astoria was the state’s leading port, with 21.4 million pounds delivered, but catch was highest off Northern California and southern Oregon.

About pink shrimp

Pink shrimp can be found on sandy and muddy ocean bottoms from the coast of British Columbia to Southern California, but stocks are centered in Oregon, according to ODFW.

Environmental conditions remain the key factor in shrimp populations, but Oregon’s fishery is managed as sustainable through season and size.

The season is open from April through October each year, avoiding the months when shrimp carry eggs.

The catch is also managed by size, and must average at least 160 shrimp per pound.

So far, the 2025 season looks strong, which was expected based on environmental factors, Smith said.

“We’re still in the beginning months,” she added.