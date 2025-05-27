Woman crashes vehicle into Prineville building, killing passenger Published 11:57 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

One person was killed Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the side of a building in Prineville.

Ladonna Erickson, 41 of Redmond, was arrested after she drove a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer into the side of the Fontana Wood Products Building in Prineville. The crash ejected and killed passenger Rodney Stevens of Prineville.

Stephens was declared dead at the scene when first responders arrived, and Erickson was transported with minor injuries to St. Charles Prineville. NW Lamonta Road between Gumpert Road and Sunset Lane were closed for several hours while the crash was being cleared.

Erickson has been charged with manslaughter, reckless endangering, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.