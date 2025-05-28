Bend hires Katy Brooks to lead economic development office Published 10:07 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The city of Bend has a new economic development director: Katy Brooks, the Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO for the past nine years, the city announced Wednesday.

Chief among Brooks’ accomplishments at the chamber was growing the membership to become the third-largest membership organization in Oregon. Under her leadership, the chamber took a leading role in trying to solve Bend’s affordable housing and child care problems.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katy to our team, bringing a wealth of deep experience in economic development in both public and private sectors to help drive our city’s vision for economic prosperity,” Erik King, Bend city manager, said in a prepared statement. “With a proven track record leading transformative initiatives such as establishing a workforce homeownership fund and forming the Central Oregon Business Alliance to unify regional economic forces, Katy will lead the charge in implementing innovative strategies that empower our community, strengthen our local economy, and ensure opportunities for Bend’s businesses and residents.”

The city has a two-year goal to increase community prosperity through job growth, workforce development and creating livable wages, King said in the prepared statement.

During Brooks’ time at the helm of the chamber, Central Oregon was identified as an economic powerhouse for its growth in employment compared to other regions in Oregon because it has the highest employment levels and is poised to experience more job growth, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

“Over the past decade, Deschutes County’s total non-farm employment rose by 34%,” said Damon Runberg, Business Oregon economist. “No other metropolitan county in the state was even close to matching that rate of growth with Columbia County at 17% and Clackamas at 16%.

“That 34% represents over 25,000 new jobs in the county in just 10 years.”