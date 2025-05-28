Expo center to host pop culture, comic convention, plus outdoor events this week Published 10:32 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Comic book, anime and other pop culture fans should check out the Beaver State Comic Con this weekend at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

Beaver State Comic Con is a pop culture and comic convention that celebrates everything from comics and anime to movies and TV. It will have over 200 vendors spread between three buildings at the fairgrounds. The event features celebrity guests, local artists, comics, toys, collectibles, games, cosplay and other activities.

Dave Haworth, president of business management for Beaver State Comic Con, said Beaver State Comic Con brings the experience of a large comic con to Central Oregon.

This is the convention’s second year. Last year’s event was a one-day show, Haworth said, and thanks to a big response from the community this year’s event was expanded to two days.

Celebrity headliners include the original Captain America, Reb Brown, and “Leave It To Beaver” star Jerry Mathers, who will be making his last comic con appearance. Haworth said it’s also the last opportunity to see Brown on the West Coast.

A comic con-goer himself, Haworth said he started the convention last year to give something back to the community. The conventions are a wholesome, family-friendly experience with plenty of activities for kids and adults. The Christmas Valley resident said they are all about building memories together.

“If people come out and support this event, we’ll come back every year,” Haworth said.

There will be a Warhammer tournament, hosted by Modern Games, and a Magic: The Gathering draft, hosted by La Pine Tabletop Gaming, along with cosplay contests, workshops and meetups.

Discounted tickets are available online. Saturday is $15 online and $20 at the door, while Sunday is $10 online and $15 at the door. There are also family packs available.​

Below are some outdoor events this week to explore.

Mammals of the Metolius

Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary ‘Gus’ Gustafson to learn more about the mammals of the Metolius Preserve near Sisters. The preserve is home to a wide array of wildlife from deer and elk to bears and cougars. Gustafson will talk about these mammals, their habits and habitats. Learn how to read the landscape to find the clues wildlife leave behind during their daily activities. Registration is required.

Friday 9 a.m.-noon; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Native Bee Walk

Take a native bee walk at Whychus Canyon Preserve near Sisters. Michele Sims will lead the walk through the preserve’s late spring wildflowers as the group explores its native bee population. Learn what bees do all day and night, how they are connected to native plants, and what you can do to make bees at home in your yard or garden. Registration is required.

Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Wildflower Hike

Carol Moorehead will lead a wildflower hike around Coffer Ranch, a conserved private ranch outside of Prineville. The group will hike along Mill Creek while learning about the springs and wetlands the Deschutes Land Trust protects. Then, it’ll head up into the hills to find a variety of native wildflowers, including balsamroot, lilies, phacelia and bitterroot. Enjoy scenic views of the surrounding valley and hills before heading back down through unique rock formations, looking for paintbrush, prairie star, and more. Registration is required.

Friday 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Coffer Ranch, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

A Time of Hope

Crook County On The Move is inviting everyone to join in a walk to support cancer patients, survivors and their families. Walkers can honor a lost loved one, support those in the community fighting the battle, walk with and/or for a friend affected by cancer, and raise funds for cancer support in Crook County.

Join the fight and explore local resources for cancer patients and families and enjoy a beautiful (short) walk and lively conversation.

Saturday 4 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.

Chefscycle for No Kid Hungry

Support the fight against childhood hunger by riding 200 miles through Oregon’s scenic landscapes over two days.

Chefscycle is an endurance event that brings together award-winning chefs, culinary professionals and passionate advocates to raise awareness and critical funds for No Kid Hungry — a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America. Check out the website for more details and how to get involved.

Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; donation tiers, registration required; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; p2p.onecause.com or 541-389-3111.

Outdoor Yoga Classes

Take an all-levels outdoor yoga flow class with sun salutations and creative yoga sequences to spark heat, amp up your endurance, and build strength and flexibility. Glide through pose-to-pose transitions, synchronized with your breath and leave the class feeling rejuvenated. Prenatal yogis are welcome to join, and teenagers 13 and older can groove with their parents too. Enjoy some yoga along the Deschutes River and under the sun.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Ian Haupt: 541-617-7821 or ian.haupt@bendbulletin.com.