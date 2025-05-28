Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for May 29-June 4 Published 10:26 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Thursday 5/29

No Man’s Land Film Festival: The premier adventure film festival for women and gender non-conforming athletes and storytellers; 6:30 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org or 541-323-1881.

Open Studio: Presenters include writer Liza Birnbaum, interdisciplinary artist Kaitlin Santoro and painter Krista Schoening; 4-6 p.m.; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Friday 5/30

2025 Full Draw Film Tour: Watch hunting films; 7 p.m.; $18 adults, $8 children ages 4-17 (prices don’t include $6 Historic Preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Saturday 5/31

Botanical Painting with Egg Tempera: Drawing inspiration from the locally grown flora found on the ranch, participants will spend the day learning different techniques from mixing their own paint to capturing the likes of organic forms; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $120; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Breedlove Guitars Warehouse Sale: Save up to 50% on handcrafted guitars and enter to win one in our giveaway; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Breedlove Warehouse, 61573 American Loop, Bend; breedlovemusic.com or 541-385-8339.

Ceramic Seconds on 2nd: A sale of pottery and ceramic creations, handmade at Camp Clay; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Camp Clay, 147 NE Olney, Bend; campclay.studio or 808-269-9992.

ECOCHELLA — A Community Justice Celebration: A community-building event centered around climate justice and connected movements for human rights with live music, dancing and bubbles; 3:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; actionnetwork.org.

Wednesday 6/4

Art with a Splash of Science — Peacocks and Feathers: Sign your child up for a class full of creativity and fun with Let’s Paint, complete with painting and art activities; 1:15-4:15 p.m.; $45; Sarah’s Home Studio, 63320 NE Stonewood Drive, Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.

Watercolor Painting and Drawing: Join artist Winnie Givot for watercolor painting and drawing at Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Theater & Dance

Saturday 5/31

Introduction to Contemplative Dance: Using dance as mindfulness practice to take into your every day; noon-5 p.m.; $145 for event, $25 for Sunday only drop in, sliding scale; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.

Sunday 6/1

Introduction to Contemplative Dance: Using dance as mindfulness practice to take into your every day; 10 a.m.-noon; $145 for event, $25 for Sunday only drop in, sliding scale; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.

Tuesday 6/3

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Plays Out Loud — “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”: Participate in a reader’s theatre with Tennessee William’s classic play; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Wednesday 6/4

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: A tango 101 lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Practica 7:15-9:30 p.m., suitable for brand-new beginners and dancers with experience wanting to practice fundamentals; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10; first lesson free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: A movement and dance class that focuses on practicing presence, moving, breathing, playing and connecting; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20 requested, pay what you can; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.

Comedy

Saturday 5/31

The Teacher Show: The comedians will perform a teacher comedy; 7 p.m.; $25 online, $30 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Monday 6/2

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Open Mic: Sign up at 6:30 p.m., all performance types and ages are welcome to attend and perform, eligible to audition for future Bend Comedy show, five minutes spoken or two songs of stage time; 7-9 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; bendcomedy.com or 541-633-7821.

Whose Live Anyway?: The improv comedy troupe will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $89 online; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Tuesday 6/3

Whose Live Anyway?: The improv comedy troupe will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $89 online; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Books

Thursday 5/29

“Encounter” by G. T. Marcyk: The retired engineering manager who lives in Oregon will discuss his new novella; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

“Virginia’s Apple” by Judith Barrington: The author who lives in Portland will perform; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5 or book purchase; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Sunday 6/1

Author Gordon Nagai: Author Gordon Nagai shares his family’s story of incarceration during World War II; 2-3 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Monday 6/2

The Pause Button — A Monthly Poetry Gathering: Bring a poem or two to share, poems can be written by you or by another poet; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Wednesday 6/4

The Beaver Den: The group will discuss a paper on beavers’ environmental impact; this month, it will explore how increasing beaver habitat affects steelhead populations in the John Day watershed; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; BeaverWorks-Think Wild, 150 NE Hawthorne, Bend; tockify.com.

Current Fiction Book Club: The club reads a variety of new and recently released literary fiction and led by store owner, Cassie Clemans; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Sports & Outdoors

Thursday 5/29

Forest Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Peter Cooper for a forest restoration tour at Paulina Creek Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; Paulina Creek Preserve, near La Pine, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 5/30

Harmonic Flow — Yoga + Sound Bath: On the last Friday of every month, Free Spirit Yoga hosts an evening of deep relaxation and renewal at Harmonic Flow Yoga; 6:30 p.m.; Free Spirit Yoga Ninja Play, 320150 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; facebook.com/events/1722267668339389.

Mammals of the Metolius: Join Gary “Gus” Gustafson to learn more about the mammals of the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Native Bee Walk: Join Michele Sims for a native bee walk at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Wildflower Hike: Join Carol Moorehead for a wildflower hike around Coffer Ranch, a conserved private ranch outside of Prineville; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Coffer Ranch, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Saturday 5/31

A Time of Hope: A walk to support cancer patients, survivors and their families; 4 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Metolius River Preserve Hike: Join David Miller for a late spring hike at the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Metolius River Preserve, near Camp Sherman, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Miles For All Mothers: Join the For All Mothers Community for any part of 26.2 miles or 105.5 laps around the COCC track, run or walk, friends & kids welcome; 7:30 a.m.-noon; free, recommended donations $26.2 or $105.5; COCC Track, 2600 NW College Way, Bend.

Nature Kids — Pollinator Power: Family nature walks in Bend and at Deschutes Land Trust’s preserves; 10:30 a.m.-noon; free, kids need a grown-up attendee with them; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Ninja Night at Free Spirit: Every Saturday, kids ages 6 to 13 can enjoy three hours of ninja fun while parents take a night off; 5:30 p.m.; Free Spirit Yoga Ninja Play, 320150 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; facebook.com/events/482239764566870.

Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join Stacey Forson for a spring tour of the Land Trust’s Paulina Creek Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Creek Preserve, near La Pine, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sisters Country Tournament Baseball: Kids teams will play; 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sisters High School, 1700 W. McKinney Butte Road, Sisters; sisterscountry.com or 541-549-4045.

Sunday 6/1

Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Coleen Pidgeon for a bird walk at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 8 a.m.-noon; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Coffee & Cargo Bikes: The Inaugural Cargo Bike Show comes to Bend on June 1. This unique event will take place at the plaza in front of The Commons Coffee House.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe & Tap Room, 875 NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendbikes.org or 541-410-7408.

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org

Sisters Country Tournament Baseball: Kids teams will play; 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sisters High School, 1700 W. McKinney Butte Road, Sisters; sisterscountry.com or 541-549-4045.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 6/2

Adaptive Cycling Clinic: Join Spokes Fighting Strokes founder Dan Zimmerman for an adaptive trike clinic open to all abilities; 10 a.m.-noon; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; spokesfightingstrokes.org.

Chefscycle for No Kid Hungry: Participants will ride 200 miles over two days through Oregon’s scenic landscapes in support of the fight against childhood hunger; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; donation tiers, registration required; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; p2p.onecause.com or 541-389-3111.

Tuesday 6/3

Adaptive Cycling Meet Up: Join Spokes Fighting Strokes founder Dan Zimmerman for an adaptive trike clinic open to all abilities; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; spokesfightingstrokes.org.

Chefscycle for No Kid Hungry: Participants will ride 200 miles over two days through Oregon’s scenic landscapes in support of the fight against childhood hunger; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; donation tiers, registration required; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; p2p.onecause.com or 541-389-3111.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me

Wednesday 6/4

Chefscycle for No Kid Hungry: Participants will ride 200 miles over two days through Oregon’s scenic landscapes in support of the fight against childhood hunger; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; p2p.onecause.com or 541-389-3111.

Kids & Family

Thursday 5/29

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Friday 5/30

Kids’ Math Night with Mathnasium: Mathnasium of Bend will be offering free math assessments, games, prizes, homework support and snacks, suggested for elementary and middle schoolers; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info.

Saturday 5/31

Nature Kids — Pollinator Power: Family nature walks in Bend and at Deschutes Land Trust’s preserves; 10:30 a.m.-noon; free, kids need a grown-up attendee with them; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Ninja Night at Free Spirit: Every Saturday, kids ages 6 to 13 can enjoy three hours of ninja fun while parents take a night off; 5:30 p.m.; Free Spirit Yoga Ninja Play, 320150 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; facebook.com/events/482239764566870.

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Wednesday 6/4

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 5/29

5K Trail Tour Info Night: Run a weekly 5K on local trails with other women, free info night to get all the details; 7 p.m.; free; Zoom, Bend; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.

Death Café: Discuss death, free of agenda or ideology, with a friendly group; no late admittance — entry is closed at 6:10 p.m., intended for ages 16+; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Spring Tinkergarten: Tinkergarten offers outdoor, play-based classes for children aged 18 months to 8 years, accompanied by a caregiver, children (explorers) lead the way, caregivers (guides) observe or play; 11 a.m.-noon; $65 any three classes, drop-ins available; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; lovinlifeoutside.com or 541-213-5504.

Friday 5/30

Couples Massage Classes: Connect with your sweetheart in a couples massage class with Taproot Bodywork, 2 or 4 hour classes, one couple/session; 1 p.m.; $250 two hours, $400 four hours; Taproot Bodywork Studio, 123 Tumalo, Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.

Saturday 5/31

DIYcave 10 Year Anniversary Celebration: The DIYcave celebrates 10 years of making in Bend, take a tour of the shop, connect with the maker community and get an exclusive discount on memberships; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

ECOCHELLA — A Community Justice Celebration: A community-building event centered around climate justice and connected movements for human rights with live music, dancing and bubbles; 3:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; actionnetwork.org

Sunday 6/1

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Monday 6/2

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Intro to MIG Welding: Hands-on class perfect for beginners or anyone needing a refresher class in cutting and welding, cut steel with a plasma cutter and weld those pieces back together; 6-8 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Tuesday 6/3

BEND 101 — Connecting Through the Outdoors: Bend 101 is a welcoming gathering designed for new neighbors and long-time locals alike who want to deepen their connection to the area; 5:30-8 p.m.; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wood X-Carve — Intro to Wood Carving: Learn to make 3D carving art with the xCarve CNC router; 6-8 p.m.; $119, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Wednesday 6/4

Experience the Beauty and Legacy of our National Parks: Watch the documentary with live Q&A with director and cinematographer Brendan Hall; 6:30 p.m.; $15, $10 seniors; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: A six-session, evidence-based workshop for those with chronic or limiting health conditions and caregivers, learn self-management techniques to better handle daily challenges and improve well-being; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Council on Aging Senior Services Center, 1036 NE Fifth St., Bend; compasshp.org or 541-678-5483.

Wood Lathe Turning — Pens: In this class students will use wood shop tools and the wood lathe to make beautiful, classic wooden pens; 6-8 p.m.; $139, DIY Cave members receive a 20% discount; DIY Cave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 5/29

Community Pint & Game Night: Each Thursday in May go to Ale Apothecary to learn and play a new card game, meet new people and raise funds for local foster kids, with every pint sold supporting CASA; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #140, Bend; facebook.com/share/1LseYcJVSb.

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multimedia trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Leadership Bend — Breakfast with the Mayor: Engage in meaningful dialog with Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler; 7:30-9:30 a.m.; $30; Subaru of Bend, 2060 NE Hwy 20, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Yappy Hour: Sip cocktails, treat your pup; featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 5/30

Blind Pinot Noir Tasting Experience: Learn the basics of blind tasting with the winery ambassador, and put your skills to the test with a fun challenge of guessing what you’re sipping as you enjoy a surprise selection of four Pinot noirs; 2-3:30 p.m.; $25; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Cat Breed Bingo: Enjoy a fun-filled evening of bingo, cat cuddles and prizes; 5-7 p.m.; $25; Playful Paws Cat Cafe, 1465 SW Knoll Ave., Suite 102, Bend; playfulpawscatcafe.com or 541-728-3871.

Firkin Friday: The brewers concoct cask ales designed exclusively for The Brasserie; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multimedia trivia every Friday; 6:30 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

Ribbon Cutting for The Latino Community Association: The 25th anniversary celebration of The Latino Community Association; 3-4 p.m.; Latino Community Association, 2680 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Suite 110, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.

Saturday 5/31

Introduction to Wine Tasting Experience: Educational wine seminar of how to professionally taste wine based on its components including a guided five wine flight that has been curated to emphasize a different component of wine tasting; 4-5:30 p.m.; $50, owners and club members receive a discount on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Sunday 6/1

Scrabble Club: Play Scrabble every Sunday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Trivia: Free to play and prizes to win; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Monday 6/2

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: Free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 6/3

Bingo: Have fun, win money and support a local nonprofit organization; 6-8 p.m.; free, cards $1-$5; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Wednesday 6/4

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Bingo Wednesdays: Play with friends and family; 5-7 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.