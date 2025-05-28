Hear the unique sounds of Quiet Winter and Brass Jaguar at Silver Moon Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

We talk a lot about rock groups and jam bands and country acts in this section, because those kinds of artists make up the bulk of the live music offerings in Central Oregon.

So here’s something we don’t get every week ‘round here: Quiet Winter, which will perform Tuesday night at Silver Moon Brewing, is a trio from Canada’s “Paris of the Prairies” — Calgary, Alberta. I have no idea if anyone calls Calgary the Paris of the Prairies, but it sounds good. I’ve heard nothing but awesome things about Calgary.

Anyway, Quiet Winter’s music is mostly a dark, chilly take on ambient music, built from distant tones, glacial pace and a low rumble which seems to ground a sound that might otherwise float away. This is ambient music spiked with gentle drones and post-rock vibes, and Quiet Winter’s 2023 album “Peppermint Tea” is a lovely soundtrack for a mellow morning wallpapered with overcast skies.

Also on the bill is Brass Jaguar, a project helmed by a longtime local musician Elijah Lee, who has recorded in the past under the name This Island Earth, among others. And just a couple of weeks ago, Brass Jaguar released a new album, “Infinity Gardens,” that is packed to the brim with beautiful, electronically tinged art-pop with a flair for the dramatic. Check it out!



If You Go

What: Quiet Winter and Brass Jaguar

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, doors open 6:30 p.m.

Where: Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Cost: $13.66

Contact: silvermoonbrewing.com