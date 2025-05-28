Letters: Truth in public office, nurse staffing, president’s speeches Published 2:44 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Truth key part of public office

When elected officials are caught misleading the public or fabricating their résumé, I’m reminded of Rotary International’s Four-Way Test.

Local Rotary clubs are part of the Rotary International’s global network of more than 1.2 million members who volunteer their skills and resources to solve issues and address community needs.

The Rotary Four-Way Test is a statement of ethics created by Rotarians in 1932 to serve as a guide for both professional and personal relationships, asking four questions to help determine if a decision, action, or statement is ethical. 1. Is it the TRUTH? 2. Is it FAIR to all concerned? 3. Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? 4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

The test is meant to help individuals make ethical decisions by considering the potential impact of their actions on themselves and others, emphasizing the importance of truth, fairness, goodwill, and benefit as guiding principles for behavior. We need to elect more Rotarians.

Joe Kosanovic

Redmond

Patients require well-staffed nurses

For the last 30 years St. Charles has had the willingness to treat people 24/7 and 365 days a year for emergent dialysis treatments.

For the last 30 years there have been two registered nurses on call on nights and Sundays, who worked as a team to make sure all the people having life threatening crisis were saved. Not a single patient in that 30 years lost their life because nobody was there for them because of a nurse illness or even a simple flat tire. Not one. There were two nurses for a reason.

But now St. Charles has decided that these vulnerable patients are not worth paying two nurses to cover those nights and Sundays. Now there is only one nurse available when life happens. St. Charles has decided to take the risk with the lives of these vulnerable patients to save a paltry sum in their budget.

St. Charles did this without the staff consenting, without negotiation, and without a staffing plan. St. Charles refuses to compromise in any way to modify the coverage, and when (not if) that day arrives that a dialysis treatment is needed and cannot be provided, that patient dies. The ONA has done a fantastic job working with nurses but even their options are limited. These patients deserve to be saved, we need our team back!

Jason Strunk

Bend

President Trump is lost in private squabbles

Anyone who still thinks that Trump should be President can’t still believe that after his unpresidential, unhinged, ranting and rave display over Memorial Day Weekend.

He gave graduation speeches at a college, the Naval Academy, West Point, and also at Arlington. This display was so disgusting that I can’t even bring myself to quote any of this unfit, delusional, irrational, neurotic, unstable, mentality challenged person.

Not only did he wear his red cap that displayed who he represents “MAGA” and not the whole country. He told graduating servicemen that “he won the election and could do anything he wanted.” His speeches did not have scripts that pertained to graduations with encouragement, but only continue with his usual campaign rants.

How long before Congress comes to their senses and saves our country? We have lost the respect of all other countries of the world. Impeachment cannot come fast enough.

Self-centered Mr. Trump has always been for himself and his family. He has used his office to make more money to further line his pockets even when he promised his voters he would put more money in their pockets. All he’s done is cost us more with all the tariffs. We need to make our theme song Pink’s “What About Us”!

Sue Ooten

Madras