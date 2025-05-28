Pacific Power schedules two outages in Bend for repairs Published 10:19 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Pacific Power has two scheduled power outages planned for parts of Bend this week. The outages are planned interruptions necessary for maintenance work on equipment and facilities.

The first outage will occur on Thursday at around 11 p.m. The second interruption will occur around 25 hours later, at around midnight on Friday and into the first few minutes of Saturday. Both outages will last around 15 minutes.

The interruption will impact around 6,530 Pacific Power customers in the Bend area. The affected areas are located near Mountain View High School and U.S. Highway 20.