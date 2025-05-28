Where to find live music in Central Oregon May 29-June 4: Polyrhythmics Published 10:10 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Thursday 5/29

Honey Don’t: The Americana country soul group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Sidney Joseph: The singer, who just moved to Oregon, will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

Brad Paisley: The country singer-songwriter will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $67 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510

Sakoyana + Guests: The jazz-funk band from California will perform; 7 p.m.; $13.66 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Friday 5/30

Music with Rudolf Korv: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; vrcvet.com or 541-236-5426.

An Evening with Goose: The rock band from Connecticut will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $62 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Linda Quon & Hello Trouble: The local singer-songwriter and six-piece roots band will perform; 7 p.m.; $14.95 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Goose After Party: Blü Egyptian will perform for a Goose after party; 10 p.m.; the Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Unit #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com.

Polyrhythmics — Goose After Show: The Seattle-based funk, soul, psychedelic rock, R&B and Afrobeat group will perform; 10 p.m.; $20 online, $25 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Saturday 5/31

ECOCHELLA — A Community Justice Celebration: A community-building event centered around climate justice and connected movements for human rights with live music, dancing and bubbles; 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; actionnetwork.org.

Summer With the Library Kickoff Event: Ian and the Oopsies, a folksy, earth-loving, interactive band, will perform; 10 a.m.-noon; Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend; facebook.com/events/1638930890160780.

FunkShui: The duo will play funk music; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Eric Leadbetter at McKenzie General Store: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Broken Top Bluegrass: The Central Oregon-based bluegrass quartet will perform; 7-10 p.m.; WildWood, 550 SW Industrial Way, Unit #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com.

The Black Keys: The rock duo from Ohio will perform; 7 p.m.; $65 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Katacombs Bend’s Queer Goth Night: Queer goth night with DJ, live music, drag performances and vendors; 7-10 p.m.; $15 cover; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.

Chained to Stone — 90s Grunge Tribute: The ‘90s grunge band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $15 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Sunday 6/1

Open Mic Night: Hone in on your craft in a safe and supportive sharing environment; 5-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Leon Bridges: The singer-songwriter from Fort Worth, Texas, will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $84 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

HDCM Spotlight Chamber Players: A string quartet, violin duo and voice-guitar duo will perform pieces by Bach, Telemann, Mozart, Villa-Lobos and more; 7-7:45 p.m.; free; Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village, 19800 SW Touchmark Way, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com.

Monday 6/2

Public (ROCK) Choir: A no-stress group singing event designed for any level singer and non-singers, rock/pop music only; 6-8 p.m.; $20; Immersion Brewery — The Barrel Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; singbend.com or 541-633-7821.

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: Free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Open Mic: Sign up at 6:30 p.m., all performance types and ages are welcome to attend and perform, eligible to audition for future Bend Comedy show, five minutes spoken or two songs of stage time; 7-9 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; bendcomedy.com or 541-633-7821.

Bluegrass Collective Mondays: Every Monday night at Silver Moon Brewing catch live bluegrass music; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Tuesday 6/3

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Quiet Winter & Brass Jaguar: The group from Calgary, Alberta will perform; 7 p.m.; $13.66 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Wednesday 6/4

Eric Leadbetter Music: Eric returns solo to the amazing sunriver century commons; 6 p.m.; Century Commons Taps & Trucks, 56809 Venture Lane, Sunriver; centurycommonstaps.com.

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Swing Night with Haute Mélange: The swing group will perform; 6 p.m.; $13.66 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.