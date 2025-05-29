Authorities seize $120K worth of cocaine in Bend drug bust Published 4:29 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

A 32-year-old Bend resident was arrested last week on multiple drug-related charges after an investigation by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team.

Pedro Miguel Partida was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession, manufacture and distribution of cocaine. The arrest follows a month-long investigation that began after authorities became aware of large quantities of cocaine being distributed throughout Bend.

On May 23, Central Oregon Drug Enforcement detectives were conducting surveillance on Partida when they observed what they said was suspicious activity. Detectives stopped a person who had met with Partida and discovered cocaine in their vehicle. A subsequent traffic stop was made on Partida’s vehicle, where drug detection dog Bonnie alerted to the presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle found cocaine and a handgun. Further investigation led detectives to recover more than 2 pounds of cocaine, along with scales, packaging materials and other evidence police say indicated drug distribution from Partida’s residence.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, a gram of cocaine was worth approximately $120 in 2021, placing the street value of the cocaine seized from Partida somewhere around $120,000, though prices vary based on location.

Court records show a recent case against Partida for unlawful possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed on Jan. 23. He has not yet been indicted for charges relating to this arrest.