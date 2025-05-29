Column: Don’t let federal tax credits drain Bend-La Pine’s public schools Published 5:38 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

In the “big, beautiful bill” federal lawmakers have tucked in a proposal that threatens the very heart of public education, not only across the country, but right here in Central Oregon. The Educational Choice for Children Act creates a backdoor voucher scheme across all states, enabling billions of taxpayer dollars to be funneled away from public schools and into private institutions that operate without oversight, transparency or public accountability.

This bill offers a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit to wealthy individuals and corporations who “donate” to organizations that fund private school scholarships. But this isn’t a charitable act — it’s a tax shelter. Donors could recoup their entire contribution through federal tax credits and, in some states, even stack additional tax breaks on top, potentially profiting from their giving. That’s not education reform. That’s privatization disguised as philanthropy.

In Oregon, over 90 percent of students attend public schools, including almost 17,000 in Bend-La Pine Schools where I proudly serve as superintendent. These are schools that serve every child who walks through their doors, regardless of their ZIP code, learning needs, background or language. They are governed by a publicly elected school board and accountable to state standards, civil rights protections, and rigorous financial reporting requirements. In contrast, the private and religious institutions that would benefit from this voucher scheme are free to reject students, sidestep public accountability, and operate without transparency.

Oregon has wisely rejected voucher systems in the past. But this bill would create a federal workaround, undermining Oregon’s long-standing policy of keeping public funds in public schools. In fact, many states have already had the “voucher conversation.” This bill, already approved by the House, would supersede previous decisions by every state and create a national voucher program.

The Bend-La Pine School District faces significant and mounting financial pressures. We are working hard to maintain program quality while grappling with tough decisions regarding funding and resource allocation. Of the state and federal funds allocated to Bend-La Pine Schools, 85 percent is invested in people. These dollars are in support of delivering on our mission of ensuring every student thrives in our schools. Rather than supporting these efforts, this legislation would divert billions of dollars away from the public system at the precise moment we need more investment, not less.

Supporters will tell you this bill increases “school choice.” But what it really does is increase inequality. It offers more options to those who already have them—families who can afford tuition gaps and transportation to private schools—while leaving behind students in public schools with fewer resources, larger class sizes and reduced programs. That is not choice. That is abandonment.

If federal lawmakers want to support students, they should advocate for increased Title I funding, mental health supports, special education services, and rural school infrastructure. They should invest in teacher retention, STEM programming, early learning, and career-technical education. These are the kinds of investments that strengthen opportunity for all students, not just a select few.

This is not a partisan issue; it’s a public good issue. Public education is the only institution charged with educating every child, and it must remain publicly governed, publicly funded, and publicly accountable. The Educational Choice for Children Act is a step toward dismantling that system, one tax credit at a time.

We urge our congressional delegation—especially those representing Central Oregon—to stand firmly against this misguided legislation. Bend-La Pine students deserve strong, well-resourced public schools. So do all Oregon students. Let’s keep our public dollars where they belong: in public classrooms, for the public good.

Get the facts here: novouchers.org

— Steven Cook is superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools.