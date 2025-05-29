Published 6:30 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Doug Taylor December 8, 1933 – May 17, 2025

Doug Taylor was born December 8, 1933 in Aberdeen Washington and passed away peacefully with his family at his side at St Charles Hospital on May 17, 2025 at age 91 . Doug was preceded in death by wives Jane of Mena Arkansas (the mother of his 3 children) and Jean Manke. Doug is survived by his wife Lois Powell Taylor of Bend of Redmond, siblings: Barbara Ann Taylor Christiansen of Plain City Utah, and David Verne Taylor of Parkdale, his children: Dana Peters and her spouse Mike Peters of Bend, Michael Taylor of Bend, Cheryl Taylor-Schott and her spouse Mark Schott of San Rafael California grandsons: Jovian Peters, Oscar Schott, Jake Peters, Elliot Schott, Sam Peters, Truman Schott, Ben Peters and 3 great grandchildren: Brody, Carson and Madeline Peters.

Doug lived a full life. He described himself recently with a business card which read:

Retired wildlife biologist with BS degree, Ex Marine Fighter Pilot, White-water rafter, Beekeeper & Tennis Buff that Loves the Lord Jesus.

A funeral will be held at Highland Baptist Church (HBC) at 3100 SW Highland Avenue, Redmond, OR on June 7, 2:00 PM. A reception will follow at the same address.

The family requests that donations including those in place of flowers be made to Highland Baptist Church.