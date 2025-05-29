Explore calendar May 31-June 6: Miles For All Mothers Published 3:48 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Saturday 5/31

Dirty Half: Race 13.1 miles in Phil’s trail complex; 7 a.m.; $95 online; Unitarian Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; shop.footzonebend.com.

A Time of Hope: A walk to support cancer patients, survivors and their families; 4 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Metolius River Preserve Hike: Join David Miller for a late-spring hike at the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Metolius River Preserve, near Camp Sherman, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Miles For All Mothers: Join the For All Mothers Community for any part of 26.2 miles or 105.5 laps around the COCC track, run or walk, friends & kids welcome; 7:30 a.m.-noon; free, recommended donations $26.2 or $105.5; COCC Track, 2600 NW College Way, Bend.

Nature Kids — Pollinator Power: Family nature walks in Bend and at Deschutes Land Trust’s preserves; 10:30 a.m.-noon; free, kids need a grown-up attendee with them; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Ninja Night at Free Spirit: Every Saturday, kids ages 6 to 13 can enjoy three hours of ninja fun while parents take a night off; 5:30 p.m.; Free Spirit Yoga Ninja Play, 320150 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; facebook.com/events/482239764566870.

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join Stacey Forson for a spring tour of the Land Trust’s Paulina Creek Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Creek Preserve, near La Pine, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sisters Country Tournament Baseball: Kids teams will play; 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sisters High School, 1700 W. McKinney Butte Road, Sisters; sisterscountry.com or 541-549-4045.

Sunday 6/1

Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Coleen Pidgeon for a bird walk at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 8 a.m.-noon; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Coffee & Cargo Bikes: The Inaugural Cargo Bike Show comes to Bend on June 1. This unique event will take place at the plaza in front of The Commons Coffee House.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe & Tap Room, 875 NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendbikes.org or 541-410-7408.

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 6/2

Adaptive Cycling Clinic: Join Spokes Fighting Strokes founder Dan Zimmerman for an adaptive trike clinic open to all abilities; 10 a.m.-noon; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; spokesfightingstrokes.org.

Chefscycle for No Kid Hungry: Participants will ride 200 miles over two days through Oregon’s scenic landscapes in support of the fight against childhood hunger; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; donation tiers, registration required; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; p2p.onecause.com or 541-389-3111.

Tuesday 6/3

Adaptive Cycling Meet Up: Join Spokes Fighting Strokes founder Dan Zimmerman for an adaptive trike clinic open to all abilities; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; spokesfightingstrokes.org.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me

Wednesday 6/4

Thursday 6/5

In-Person Volunteer Orientation: Join Think Wild volunteer orientation to learn about programs and involvement options, download free Slack app beforehand for setup and updates; 5-6 p.m.; free; Think Wild, 150 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; tockify.com.

Friday 6/6

Wildflower Walk: Join Carol Moorehead for a wildflower walk along Spring Creek near the Metolius River; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Spring Creek, Directions provided upon registration, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Santiam Wagon Road Walk: Join Leslie Olson to explore the 150-year old Santiam Wagon Road at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies at the Metolius Preserve; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Post-Burn Tour: Join Peter Cooper for a tour of the prescribed burn completed this spring at the Metolius Preserve; 2-4 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.