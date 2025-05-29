Heading outside: Run groups around town and Wanoga trails nearly clear, rideable Published 3:55 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

With June and the longest daylight hours of the year approaching, there’s no reason not to get outside and enjoy Central Oregon’s recreational offerings. Excuse the double negative.

This weekend’s warm weather is supposed to peak Friday with a high of 87 degrees Fahrenheit. Saturday should be a nice 80 degrees before things cool down more dramatically Sunday — high in the 60s. If you haven’t gotten out to the water or spent much time in the sun yet this week, now’s your chance.

Expect mostly clear skies all weekend long and plenty of people to be out enjoying the warm weather along the Deschutes River. Be aware the mosquitoes are pretty bad along the river. Bring some bug repellent or wear long sleeves if you plan to venture out to the area.

Below are some recommended spots for recreation this weekend.

Early season fun at Suttle Lake

Beat the crowds this weekend and head up to Suttle Lake, just off Highway 20. This heavily used summer spot offers great nature viewing, tame trails and a wide-selection of water activities, and may be less traveled in late spring.

With 80-degree temperatures this weekend, the lake should be primed for swimming, paddleboarding and other water activities. The lake covers an area of 253 acres and has a 3.5-mile loop trail around it. The west end is best for seeing waterfowl. As a good fishing option too, the lake has populations of naturally reproducing kokanee, plus brown trout, whitefish and crayfish.

Consistent angling in Fall River

Fly-anglers continue to report good and consistent fishing in the Fall River, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) website. The river, which runs just north of La Pine and about a 40-minute drive south on Highway 97 from Bend, reopened to fishing below Fall River Falls May 22. This section of river is closed seasonally to protect spawning trout.

Restricted to fly-fishing with barbless hooks only, anglers report that nymphing and stripping small streamers with light fluorocarbon tippet have been the most effective methods. Due to warm temperatures, anglers should keep an eye out for hatches and dry fly opportunities.

ODFW staff have noticed an increase in lures being used in Fall River and remind anglers that the use of lures and bait is prohibited.

Check out the ODFW’s website for more fishing reports.

Wanoga trails nearly clear, rideable

Wanoga area trails — including popular Tiddlywinks and Funner — should be clear of snow and rideable soon. According to bendtrails.org, Funner, Storm King and Tyler’s Traverse are riding well, while Tiddlywinks is in variable condition and Kiwa Butte and Lone Wolf still have snow. Reports on the BendTrails Facebook group say the forest service road, NF-4613, up to the top of Lower Tiddlywinks has a few rideable snow patches. The downhill trail is nearly all clear of snow and rideable, according to personal accounts.

South of Century Drive, most of these trails are intermediate level, except for Catch and Release and Steve Larsen, which are beginner trails, and Lone Wolf, which is expert. The trails are flowing and fun, and being close to the river, they can connect the Deschutes area near Sunriver to Tyler’s Trailhead and the Wanoga trail system via a variety of trail combinations.

Once all the snow has melted in the area, Funner, a two-way technical trail and shuttle route in the summer, pairs well as a climb and descend loop from Wanoga Trailhead with its neighbor Tiddlywinks.

Keep an eye out for any early-season deadfall that may still be blocking trails. Plenty of trail options should be available in the upcoming weeks.

Various run groups around town

Bend has a variety of run clubs meeting throughout the week.

The Trail Kooks meet on Tuesday mornings at the Thump Coffee off of York Drive and host track workouts three times a month on Thursday evenings at the Central Oregon Community College track. The group does a trail run at Shevlin Park usually on the last Thursday of the month.

Bend Run Club meets Tuesday evenings at a rotation of bars, brewpubs and other businesses around town and on Saturday mornings for a trail run at various locations. Both of these groups can be found on Instagram, where updates and details are posted.

Local shoe store FootZone is affiliated with a variety of run groups and communities that meet on a weekly or monthly basis. Check them out on its website.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, visit bendbulletin.com/conditions-report.

