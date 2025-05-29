Man who died in Prineville helicopter crash identified Published 10:29 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

The man who died in a helicopter crash near Prineville on May 17 has been identified as James Scheller, 80, of Powell Butte.

Scheller was piloting a two-seater 2022 DB Aerocopter AK1-3 helicopter when it crashed in an open field approximately 200 yards south of Houston Lake Road in the area of the Crook County Landfill. Scheller’s flight instructor and passenger, Dan Wackerman, was ejected from the helicopter and suffered an serious injuries including an “internal decapitation.” He is currently being treated at St. Charles Bend.

Scheller was identified as the owner of the helicopter in Federal Aviation Administration records.

“Jim lived a vibrant life full of curiosity, faith, creativity, and love. His legacy will continue through the many lives he touched,” states Scheller’s obituary. “In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to James’ flight instructor and dear friend Dan Wackerman’s GoFundMe account. Dan is currently in critical condition.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the helicopter crash.