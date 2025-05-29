Seasonal roads unlock access to higher elevation recreation in Central Oregon Published 4:15 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road are now open to vehicle traffic, plowing the way for access to popular summer hiking and water recreation destinations.

Paulina Lake Road has been open since May 14 and Cascade Lakes Highway since May 22, although lesser traveled forest service roads off these routes may still have winter conditions. Both high-elevation roads are typically closed in mid-November to vehicle traffic due to snow.

Much of the snowpack has dissipated from the MacKenzie Pass Highway near Sisters, but the earliest possible opening date for that road is the third Monday in June. If the weather cooperates, that road will open on June 16, said David House with the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Although McKenzie Pass Highway is sometimes used by cyclists in the spring before it opens to cars, the Oregon Department of Transportation’s website specifically states that bicycles are vehicles and are not permitted on that road until it is open to all vehicle traffic.

“The annual seasonal closure is not a closure of recreational lands. Non-vehicle recreational users, such as skiers, snowshoers and pedestrians going beyond the snow gates do so at their own risk,” the website states.

Popular destinations along Cascade Lakes Highway are Sparks Lake, Devil’s Lake and Ek Lake, where there are opportunities for kayaking, paddleboarding, mountain biking, hiking and fishing. The main recreation areas off Paulina Lake Road are Paulina Lake and East Lake, which are located in the caldera of the Newberry Volcano. Visitors are able to camp, hike, boat and fish at both lakes; there are also several trails for viewing lava flows and the local geology.

To fish in Deschutes County, you must have a valid Oregon fishing license, which can be purchased on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website or at local retailers. For those hiking on trails that branch off from roads with seasonal closures, it is important to remember that temperatures can drop rapidly at higher elevations, even in the summer. Deschutes County Search and Rescue advises those enjoying the outdoors to wear and pack suitable clothing and gear, wearing layers of clothing to adjust insulation to activity level and current weather.

Additional safety recommendations provided by search and rescue include staying hydrated and carrying satellite communication devices while hiking in areas where cell service is not available.