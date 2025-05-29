Sisters Coffee Annex offers a new spot to caffeinate in Bend’s Old Mill District Published 10:30 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Those milling through the Old Mill District may notice that the Maker’s Shed has a new occupant. It’s now home to Sisters Coffee Co.’s Annex, which held its grand opening May 16.

The concept, first introduced at the company’s flagship cafe in Sisters, is an extension of the coffee shop directly across the street, serving a limited menu that includes drip coffee, nitro cold brew, iced tea, energy drinks and grab-and-go snacks.

And while the window on Powerhouse Drive doesn’t have an espresso machine (you’ll have to walk across the street for that), it offers nitro cold brew on tap and a few pastries that aren’t sold inside the coffee shop. Other drinks on tap include Compassion Kombucha and sparkling lemonade and a cascara sparkler house special, an energy drink made with dragon fruit syrup and actual glitter. Similar to the coffee shop, drinks are sold in 8-ounce, 12-ounce and 16-ounce sizes, with a slight upcharge for larger drinks.

Last week, snacks on hand included healthy “breakfast bar bites,” made with oats, peanut butter, sunflower seeds, and dried fruit and Rice Krispies-like treats.

Quick and easy drinks

The Annex is intended to be a quick and easy option for ordering drinks on days when the coffee shop’s line grows long on busy summer days, said Michelle Carlson, general manager of the Old Mill District cafe. It also has two additional tables with yellow umbrellas tucked behind the shed for additional seating.

At the Sisters’ location on Hood Avenue, the Annex is located inside the cafe. Over the last few years, it has been the testing grounds for the Annex in the Old Mill and at some point, the company may introduce a similar addition at its Portland location, Carlson said.

The Makers’ Shed, located between Anthony’s and the Va Piano Vineyards tasting room, was formerly home to the Ticket Mill and has been used as a space for local artists to show their work during the First Friday Art Walk.

The hours of operation for the Annex are currently somewhat flexible and based on the business of the coffee shop across the street, Carlson said. For now, it’s open from late morning through mid-afternoon, but come mid-June, it’ll be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

Details

What: The Sisters Coffee Annex

Location: Makers’ Shed, between Anthony’s at the Old Mill District and Va Piano Vineyards Tasting Room

Contact: sisterscoffee.com or 541-549-0527

Hours: Currently flexible, but as of mid-June, it will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily

Price Range: $3.25-$6.50 per drink