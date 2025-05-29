Urban riders unite at inaugural cargo bike show Published 2:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Trails and bike paths around Central Oregon have seen a growing number of cyclists pedaling cargo bikes.

Historically, cargo bikes have been used for delivering mail, bread or milk, hauling merchandise or transporting children and are defined as those with a cargo area in the form of an open or enclosed box, a flat platform or a wire basket.

While cargo bikes have been used for over a century, the mode of transportation has gained recent popularity due to its convenience and sustainability.

In celebration of the versatility and joy of cargo bikes, the inaugural Coffee & Cargo Bike show will be held Sunday in the plaza in front of The Commons Cafe and Taproom in downtown Bend, sponsored by Bend Bikes and Bend Electric Bikes.

Cargo bike owners and those interested in becoming one are invited to showcase their bikes, share cycling adventures and connect with other urban riders, according to a press release.

“Cargo bikes are the most versatile, family-friendly option out there, especially for growing families,” said Sterling McCord, founder and owner of Bend Electric Bikes. “Each pedal stroke propels more than just the precious cargo onboard — it also moves forward the future of sustainable transportation.”

Cargo bike contests

The event promises an opportunity to come together as a community while celebrating the benefits of cargo bikes and enjoying activities and camaraderie.

Contests will be held at the event for the oldest cargo bike, the longest distance traveled to the bike show, the most kids riding safely on a bike and the goofiest thing carried on a bike (whether brought in person or shown with a photo).

“One of our goals at Bend Bikes is to get more people in Bend riding bikes. Cargo bikes are a great way to do that. These bikes are handy for hauling groceries, transporting kids and pets, or lugging outdoor gear,” said Elisa Cheng, president of Bend Bikes.

Bend Electric Bikes, established in 2008, is a full-service electric bike shop located on Brooks Street in downtown Bend, specializing in e-bikes, cargo bikes and accessories.

If You Go

What: Coffee & Cargo Bike Show

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Plaza in front of The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend

Cost: Free

Contact: bendbikes.com