Former 10 Barrel brewers forge new brand at Immersion Brewing Published 11:00 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The team of former 10 Barrel Brewing innovation brewers led by Tonya Cornett are rebranding Immersion Brewing in Bend, bringing their penchant for unique flavor profiles and experimentation with them.

As part of the rebranding process, Immersion will be now known as UPP Liquids — “Uniting People and Places” through unforgettable beverages in the Immersion Brewing space at the Box Factory in Bend, according to the new company. Taking the helm of UPP is Cornett, who has received numerous awards and accolades for her innovative flavor profiles, but was laid off in September by 10 Barrel Brewing’s owner Tilray Brand.

Joining Cornett are former 10 Barrel brewers Ian Larkin, Ben Shirley and Jose Ruiz.

“The new name reflects our bigger vision,” Cornett said. “We will be producing ciders, seltzers, mixed cocktails and meads as soon as licensing goes through.”

The new brewery will open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. The original owners of Immersion Brewing, Sean Lampe and Amanda Plattner, will remain on as partners.

Breweries often change hands or change focus, said Bart Watson, Brewers Association economist. Last year was a hard year for Oregon breweries with more breweries, taprooms and brewpubs closing than opening. Since 2020, Oregon lost 75 breweries, and 35 of them closed in 2024, according to the Oregon Brewers Guild.

“We typically do see a decent percentage of breweries that close find someone new interested in taking over the space,” Watson said.

The move is great for Cornett, who in April received the Russell Schehrer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing for 2024, a peer recognition for her innovation in craft beer at the national Brewer’s Association Conference. She is the third woman nationwide to hold this award and the fifth Oregonian to be a recipient.

“I am thrilled for Tonya and the team,” said Soniai Marie Leikam, owner and co-founder of Leikam Brewing in Portland and a board member of the Oregon Brewers Guild. “Running a business and being an incredible brewer don’t always go hand in hand. There’s a solid team at UPP with business and brewing chops.

“So the future seems bright for this particular venture.”

In Oregon, there are about 318 craft brewers, which makes competition keen for tap handles and shelf space.

“Its hard to stay alive, even if you are a well-run business,” said Leikam.

The UPP brand will see a lot of success, predicted Madeline McCarthy, who is now at Von Ebert Brewing in Portland as a brewer and had worked with the innovation team led by Cornett when they were at 10 Barrel.

“The team is some of the most talented, passionate, driven brewers I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” McCarthy said. “They are a powerhouse team. They’ve absolutely mastered the delicate dance that is making approachable sour beer. They excel at strong stouts, light lagers and everything in between.”

At UPP, Cornett said customers can expect a rotating lineup of fermented beverages that “challenges expectations and inspires connection.

“Our hope is to create unique unforgettable flavors, become a beloved local gathering spot and grow into a widely respected name in the industry. “